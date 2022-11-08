featured breaking Updated election results: Hawkins County From staff reports Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Nov 8, 2022 8 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save ROGERSVILLE- Eight of 19 precincts results for Hawkins County.Surgoinsville Mayor (Final results)Merrell Graham- 50.38% 266 votes Warren Bishop- 29.17% 154 votesDanny Lawson- 18.94% 100 votesMount Carmel Alderman (Final votes)Jim Gilliam- 25.50% 720 votesDonnie Sexton- 19.55% 552 votesJim Bare- 26.20% 740 votesJohn Gibson- 27.09% 765 votesChurch Hill AldermanKenneth Luster- 23.78% 557 votesMichael Bell- 23.36% 547 votesMichael Walker- 22.08% 498 votesKeith Gibson- 30.49% 714 votesBulls Gap Mayor (Final results)Charles Johnson- 43.65% 79 votes Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest! Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox. NEWS Breaking News Kingsport Times-News Today Obituaries SPORTS & ENTERTAINMENT Food and Recipes Lunch Specials Weekend Events Sports Stacy Hayes- 50.83% 92 votesBulls Gap Alderman (Final results)Jimmy Sexton- 33.77% 102 votesJames Riley- 43.71% 132 votesGlenn Snelson- 21.85% 66 votesConstitutional Amendment 14481 yes votes or 75.48%1456 no votes or 24.52%Constitutional Amendment 23964 yes votes or 74.23%1376 no votes or 25.77%Constitutional Amendment 34488 yes votes or 79.01%1192 no votes or 20.99%Constitutional Amendment 43506 yes votes or 64.48%1931 no votes or 35.52%Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Alderman Mayor Politics Gap Hawkins County Yes Vote Absentee Precinct Election Result Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR