Well, I’ve made it through another Election Day. More importantly, I’ve made it through another evening of gathering and reporting election results.
Think of me for a minute as Rose, the 101-year-old Titanic survivor as she begins to tell her tale.
“It was 84 years ago. ...”
OK, for me it was 30-some years ago — since I first helped gather results on election night. I got to thinking about that Thursday night, mostly because this election cycle marks my coworker Tessa Worley’s first time racing the clock to get the results by deadline for the next day’s newspaper.
Of course, these days we race first to get our readers “live” online updates once results start rolling in.
It is dramatically different than when I first became a reporter over 35 years ago. In many ways it is easier. At the same time it can seem more tedious. There’s more stress and less adrenaline.
My earliest memory of helping gather election results as a Times News reporter date back about 30 years. It was a night to remember.
At one point as I sat on the floor of the Washington County (Tennessee) Election Office in the basement of the county’s historic courthouse, tears welling up in my eyes and my frustration evident to the dozens or scores of people crammed into that room and the hallways and stairwells outside, the great Merle Moore patted me gently on the head.
“Your going to be fine, young man,” Moore said in a firm but comforting voice. “You are doing a good job. Just hold on and it will all work out.”
Why was I about to cry on the floor?
It would help you understand if you’ve ever experienced election night, pre-internet, in a small town or county with a small election office.
I had experienced election night in Sullivan County prior to that fateful night. In Sullivan County at that point, the election office also was in the basement of the county’s historic courthouse.
On election night, as each precinct’s results came in, a printout would be hung on the walls. You had to push and elbow your way in there sometimes, as potentially every candidate on the ballot, each party, every local media outlet, and stringers for national wire services had someone present trying to get the numbers as quickly as possible.
Then came my assignment to help the then-Washington County reporter on election night. It was the early 1990s. Cellular phones were not common and not small.
At the newspaper’s request, another reporter loaned me her bag phone for the evening so I could call in the results. I was also given a clipboard with a grid of candidates and polling locations. All I had to do, the Washington County reporter said, was fill in the blocks as the results were called out by county election office staff.
Sounded easy. Extra hours. I was in.
I met up with the reporter I was to assist at the courthouse at least an hour before polls closed. It already was crowded. She disappeared into a room where television camera crews were holed up with snacks. She and they seemed to be having a lot of fun as she told me to go wait in the main election office, where the results would be called out.
I found a corner and sank to the floor, bracing my clipboard with the detailed grid (designed and printed by the newspaper) braced on my knees. The room got more and more crowded. I couldn’t really even see the counter anymore, or any of the election workers.
I saw the legs of other media and candidates or their representatives.
The nicest pants in the room led my eyes up to none other than esteemed, trusted local newsman Merle Moore. We had never met. But I’d watched him on local television for years. And years.
About then everyone got quieter and the first results were called out.
I heard a place, followed by a string of numbers with barely a pause between them. It was like a nonsensical auction.
I looked at my fancy grid, which had candidates’ names down the side and precinct numbers across the top. It was mind-boggling. Yet no one else seemed confused. Many people were writing things down and nodding or shaking their heads.
Before I could ask anything (I didn’t really know what to ask), another place was called out and another flurry of numbers followed. I just started writing them in the second column of my fancy chart.
Third call out, third column. Until about six columns in, when there were no more precincts to call out.
I managed to stand and despite fear I’d lose my spot on the floor I went to find the reporter I was supposed to be “assisting.” Once I found her, I said I didn’t think the numbers were making sense because they were not calling out precinct numbers or candidates’ names.
She seemed perturbed I’d interrupted her fun and told me to go back in there and make it work before I missed some precincts. I went back, took my seat on the floor and the calling of results resumed. I knew by this time I absolutely was not getting the right information in the right boxes.
Anxiety and panic set in. I was paralyzed by the confusion and fear in my head as I stared at the grid.
And that’s when Merle Moore patted my head and offered words of encouragement. And someone else hunkered down and asked me where I was from and who gave me the grid. They explained my precinct numbers were useless because the results were called out starting with the precinct’s location, not its number. And my candidates were not listed in a fashion to match the ballot.
Moments later, my reporter walked in obviously upset. Looking back on it later, I suspect Moore or someone else of stature went and summoned her to come take the burden from me.
Instead, she took my clipboard and slammed it on the counter, interrupting the calling out of results from a precinct.
Then Administrator of Elections Connie Sinks asked what the problem was and my reporter told Sinks “we” needed them to call the numbers out to match our chart.
Sinks remained professional and declined. But the rest of the room erupted in jeers and laughter.
I learned a lot that night. I was saved by a more- experienced Times News reporter who had a better understanding of things in Washington County and did not mind coming to Jonesborough to straighten out the mess our fancy grid had caused.
For years to come I routinely drove to Blountville on Election Day to get the numbers as they came in and printouts were posted on the wall. My friend and former co-worker Becky Campbell and I often worked as a team on those nights, and they are some of my best memories from my years as a journalist.
Campbell and I both enjoyed the adrenaline rush that came as we got results, sought comment from unofficial winners (and losers), and drove too fast so we could get back to the newsroom and type it all up. We also enjoyed seeing everyone who turned out back then to get the results.
Thursday night I stayed in the newsroom and monitored Sullivan County results through the Sullivan County Election Commission’s website. Tessa spent the evening in Rogersville getting Hawkins County results.
She emailed me initial and final reports, which I turned into online content, before she made it back to the office to file her full story for online and print.
We were both finished by 11:15 p.m.
It was a good night.