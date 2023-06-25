column3

There are a lot of questions surrounding the federal indictment of former President Donald Trump, which alleges that after leaving the White House, Trump kept secret national defense information he was not legally allowed to possess. Questions like: Did Trump, as president, have the authority to decide what to keep and what to give to the National Archives after leaving office? And just how sensitive were the documents he kept? And even if Trump lacked the specific authority, and the papers were sensitive, has the Justice Department overreached by charging Trump with 37 felonies?

Underlying all those issues is a more fundamental question: Why did Trump keep all that stuff in the first place? Whether it was legal or not, why did he do it?

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Byron York is chief political correspondent for The Washington Examiner.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you