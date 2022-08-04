ROGERSVILLE — Final election results for Hawkins County.
Mayor
Mayor
Mark DeWitte - 73.05% (2,995 votes)
David Bailey - 26.59% (1,090 votes)
HC Commission District 1
Syble Trent - 35.64% (170 votes)
John Gibson- 39.83% (190 votes)
Mindy Fleishour - 24.32% (116 votes)
HC Commission District 2
Jeff Barrett - 46.01% (352 votes)
Tom Kern - 39.22% (300 votes)
George Salaita - 13.86% (106 votes)
HC School Board District 4
Tecky Hicks - 43.31% (311 votes)
Hannah Winegar - 56.41% (405 votes)
HC School Board District 7
Judy Trent - 48.46% (298 votes)
Alina Gorlova- 51.54% (317 votes)
Democratic Primary race for Tennessee Governor
Carnita Atwater - 25.16% (80 votes)
Jason Martin - 50.63% (161 votes)
JB Smiley - 23.90% (76 votes)
All results are unofficial until certified.
PREVIOUSLY PUBLISHED:
Here are absentee and early voting results from Hawkins County elections:
Hawkins County mayor
Mark DeWitte-74.42% (1,571 votes)
David Bailey- 25.39% (536 votes)
HC Commission District 1
Syble Trent- 34.75% (82 votes)
John Gibson- 40.68% (96 votes)
Mindy Fleishour- 24.58% (58 votes)
HC Commission District 2
Jeff Barrett- 47.25% (249 votes)
Tom Kern- 40.99% (216 votes)
George Salaita- 11.57% (61 votes)
HC School Board District 4
Tecky Hicks- 42.9% (148 votes)
Hannah Winegar- 56.52% (195 votes)
HC School Board District 7
Judy Trent- 51.92% (135 votes)
Alina Gorlova- 48.08% (125 votes)
Democratic Primary race for Tennessee Governor
Carnita Atwater- 24.16% (36 votes)
Jason Martin- 50.34% (75 votes)
JB Smiley- 24.83% (37 votes)
