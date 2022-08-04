Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable and wife Phyllis celebrate his win in the May 3, GOP Primary

KTN file photo: Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable and wife Phyllis celebrate his win Tuesday in the GOP Primary.

 contributed

Update: As of 9:45 p.m. with all precincts reported, Richard Venable (R) won reelection with 66.21% of the vote in the three-way race for Sullivan County mayor. Independent candidates Val Edwards George and Bobby Weaver garnered 25.25% and 8.49% of the vote, respectively.

BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable took the early vote by a more than two-to-one margin in his bid for reelection, according to unofficial results posted online by the Sullivan County Election Commission after polls closed at 8 p.m. Thursday.

