BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable won reelection Thursday to a third consecutive four-year term.
Venable, the Republican nominee, carried the race by a 41.01-point margin over two independent challengers. Venable ended Election Day with 5,161 votes or 66.26%.
Val Edwards George, son of Kingsport Vice Mayor Colette George (who also is a Sullivan County commissioner), ran as an independent and placed a distant second to Venable. George garnered 1,967 votes or 25.25%.
Bobby Weaver, the other independent candidate, placed third with 661 votes, or 8.49%.
“I’m thankful for the support of the voters and all the people who helped me throughout this election cycle,” Venable said after the final results were posted Thursday evening. “With today’s political climate, it is truly humbling to have people express their confidence in us.”
Most county offices were on the ballot Thursday for the county general election. Voters also had the choice of participating in either the Democratic Party primary or Republican Party primary for state and federal races for the November ballot.
There were few races with more candidates than positions to be filled.
On the county level, only four races were competitive.
Other than the mayor’s race:
Sullivan County Commission District 7 had three candidates for two seats. Incumbent Sam Jones (R) won reelection with 588 votes. Travis Ward (R) won the second slot with 599 votes. Lori Love (D) garnered 213 votes.
Sullivan County Commission District 9 had three candidates for two seats. Both were won by newcomers. Joe Carr (R) received 401 votes to win a seat and Joseph “Joe” MacMurray (R) received 371 votes to win the other. Randall Bowers (I) garnered 140 votes.
Three candidates vied for the one constable position open in District 1. John Brothers won the seat with 171 votes. Dylan Joseph Rice garnered 23 votes and Michael J. Rutherford Sr. captured 25.
Absentee-by-mail and in-person early voting ballots totaled 4,110. Election Day turnout was 3,975.
Sullivan County Administrator of Elections Jason Booher said two provisional ballots also were cast on Thursday.
For more information, go to www.scelect.org for a complete list of election results.
