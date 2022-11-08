featured breaking AP: Harshbarger wins reelection in First Congressional District From staff reports Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Nov 8, 2022 31 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Harshbarger By Robert Houk Press Senior Reporter rhouk@johnsoncitypress.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save U.S. Rep. Diana Harshbarger, R-Kingsport, has won reelection for her seat in the First Congressional District, which represents all of Northeast Tennessee.The Associated Press called the race by almost 9 p.m. Tuesday night. With 13 percent of precincts reporting, Harshbarger has 66,183 votes to Democratic challenger Cameron Parsons' 18,605.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Diana Harshbarger Reelection Associated Press Congressional District Politics Republican Seat Cameron Parsons Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR