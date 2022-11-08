featured breaking AP: Griffith wins reelection From staff reports Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Nov 8, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Virginia U.S. Rep. H. Morgan Griffith has won his seventh term, according to the Associated Press.With 373 of 452 district-wide precincts reporting, Republican incumbent Griffith leads Democratic challenger Taysha DeVaughan 154,295-51,780. Griffith is a member of the House Committee on Energy and Commerce.Before first being elected to the U.S. House in 2010, Griffith served in the Virginia House of Delegates.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Morgan Griffith Taysha Devaughan Rep. Politics Election Result Lead Election Virginia Morgan Griffithm Challenger H. Morgan Griffith Associated Press House Committee Commerce Reelection Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR