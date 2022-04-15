BLOUNTVILLE — Two women are seeking the GOP nomination for Sullivan County Trustee in the Republican Party Primary on May 3.
Susan Ramsey, elected in 2018, is seeking a second four-year term as trustee, a job that pays $105,000 per year. That salary is set to increase on July 1.
Angela Taylor, another longtime county employee, is seeking to replace Ramsey as trustee. In 2018, Ramsey won a five-way race for the GOP nomination. And Taylor placed second.
The race for trustee will be decided by voters in the Republican Party Primary on May 3 as there are no Democratic or Independent candidates seeking the office in the County General Election in August.
The Times News asked each candidate for trustee to respond to the following questions.
Here are Taylor’s unedited responses.
Q: Many residents think only of property tax payments when thinking of the trustee and trustee’s office. Please describe the duties of the county trustee.
A: The Trustee functions as a treasurer for the county and has three primary responsibilities — collection of property taxes, accurate record keeping of revenue and investment of any idle county funds.
A major element of the office includes maintaining a current, accurate record of all revenues deposited by or on behalf of county departments. Revenues may be generated through property taxes, grants, permits, court costs and other fees for service; however once deposited, it is as equally important to ensure it is posted to the correct departmental account.
The Trustee is also responsible for the investment of any temporarily idle funds held by the County. A Trustee must have the capacity to analyze potential rates of return and identify the best investment opportunities; which in turn generates non-taxpayer revenue to lower the overall tax burden on our residents.
Q: What personal experience do you have that makes you the best choice to perform the job?
A: I have 22 years of dedicated service to Sullivan County. My education background is Paralegal — Bachelor of Arts Degree.
I am capable of understanding complex contracts, negotiating their terms and implementing agreements per the contract terms.
I have substantial budget and grant management experience.
My experience includes managing two Sullivan County Public Libraries, being accountable for customer service, inventory management and budget performance.
I also have more than 14 years of experience serving as executive assistant to the Sullivan County Mayor’s office, where I manage key governmental functions on behalf of the mayor.
I am ready to put my knowledge, experience and education to work for Sullivan County taxpayers. If elected, taxpayers will find under my management records will be kept accurately and timely; as well as, diligence shown when investing your tax dollars to achieve maximum investment returns.
As Trustee, my goal is to provide the highest level of customer service, setting the expectation that all citizens receive prompt, professional and courteous service.
Q: What goals do you hope to accomplish if elected trustee for the next four years?
A: My platform centers on restoring competency to the Sullivan County Trustee’s office. Accurate, timely records are the least taxpayers should expect from their Trustee.
Quite simply, the current Trustee has failed us, with state auditors finding “significant deficiencies” in record keeping with “accounting records not properly maintained,” according to the Office of the Comptroller of the Treasury, which attributed the incumbent’s dismal performance “to a lack of management oversight and the failure to take proper responsibility for accounting records.”
Property owners who prefer to pay in person should be able to walk into a convenient local office and talk to a knowledgeable staff member who is familiar with the Sullivan County Trustee’s services and processes. If elected, we will reopen local offices in Bristol and Kingsport to provide this convenience to taxpayers. My office will also continue to accept payments at local banks, online and via kiosks.
If elected, my singular goal will be excellence in service, ensuring that the State of Tennessee recognizes the Sullivan County Trustee’s office as accurate, accountable, professional, and courteous.
Q: The closure of the trustee offices in Kingsport and Bristol is an issue that’s come up during the campaign. Why was this a good/bad idea, will you change things, and, if so, what will you offer and how will you pay for it?
A: I realize taxpayers desire a variety of methods to make tax payments; some prefer technology-based services, others the convenience of a drive-through at a local bank and others prefer in-person services. The Trustee should strive to meet the needs of all these taxpayers, and I intend to do so.
The Kingsport and Bristol offices can be reopened with minimal impact on the Trustee’s budget appropriation.
When Ms. Frances Harrell left office, Kingsport and Bristol offices were open with one full-time employee dedicated to each office. Despite the incumbent’s claim she “saved the county $200,000 over the last four years by closing the offices and eliminating staff”; verified Trustee expenditures for FY 2019-20 were $643,000 under Ms. Ramsey’s management. The last year Ms. Harrell held office (FY 2018-2019); her budget expenditures were $590,000. Charging our taxpayers $53,000 more for less service is certainly not what I see as a good business decision and definitely not a good deal for the taxpayers. It should be noted that the majority of the $53,000 difference in the two budgets is identified in the line item of employee wages.
Q: Another recurring topic during the campaign has been modernization of the trustee’s office through use of technology. Please share your thoughts on what has been accomplished and what yet needs to be done.
A: The Trustee’s office must evolve as technology changes. Yet, it is very important to meet the needs of taxpayers while remaining cost conscious in regards to the purchase of new equipment, software and online payment systems.
One of my main goals will be to maintain data privacy and constantly evaluate existing data security protocols. Cybercrime is rampant and most of us know someone who has been a victim. One of the first objectives will be to conduct a comprehensive cyber audit of our systems and processes, and seek to correct any potentially weak practices.
As Trustee, I will strive every day to provide convenient, professional, competent and courteous service to you and your family, making the tax payment process as painless as possible. There’s a clear difference between the Republican candidates for Trustee. I do hope you’ll read these responses closely, and then vote Taylor for Trustee.