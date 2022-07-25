Voting logo
NASHVILLE – The deadline for Tennessee voters to request a ballot to vote absentee by-mail for the Aug. 4 State and Federal Primary & State and County General Election is Thursday, July 28.

“County election commissions are accepting absentee by-mail requests now for the Aug. 4 election,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “If you meet one of the reasons under Tennessee state law to vote absentee by-mail and plan to do so, I encourage you to request and return your ballot early to ensure you meet the upcoming deadlines.”

