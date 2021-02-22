SURGOINSVILLE – A 70-year-old Hawkins County woman told Surgoinsville police Monday she was scammed out of $500 by a couple claiming she'd won a Publisher's Clearinghouse sweepstakes.
The woman told Surgoinsville Police Department Chief James Hammonds Monday she was contacted by telephone Sunday by a man and a woman who claimed she'd won $2 million and a new Mercedes car from Publisher's Clearinghouse.
The victim was told that in order to collect her prizes she needed to purchase a $500 Visa gift card, and then send them a photo of the front and back of the card so they could begin deliver of the car.
She did as she was told, but then the she was told to open a new checking account so they could deposit her winnings, at which time the woman became suspicious.
“They actually told her to open an account at the credit union on AFG Road, and when she told them that one wasn't open to gave her the address of another bank to try, but that turned out to be her address,” Hammonds said. “She (the victim) was on the phone with them when I got there. She (the female scammer) had a foreign accent, and she wasn't very polite when she found out she was talking to a police officer. The phone number came to the Bahamas.”
Hammonds noted that the $500 transaction went through from debit card she purchase, but he helped to the victim dispute the transaction with Visa.
“It just went through today, so hopefully stopped we stopped it in time and she can get her money back,” Hammonds added.
This was the second weekend in a row that Hammonds received a Publishers Clearhouse scam complaint. A man who received a call last weekend became suspicious before any of his money was lost.
“Members of law enforcement try to spread awareness about these scams, but unfortunate people still fall for them,” Hammonds said. “A good rule of thump is, if they're asking you to give money in order to collect your prize, it's a scam.”
Sandra Bernard, who resides in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County, told the Times News that the frequency of scam calls I increasing drastically, especially this past weekend when it seemed like she was being called every five minutes.
She heard them all. The Publisher's Clearinghouse scam, supplemental social security insurance, you amazon account has been hacked, your Cloud account has been hacked, consolidate your credit card debt, pay money or you'll be served with an FBI arrest warrant, your vehicle warranty has expired,
“I would get 2-4 per day usually, but then starting Friday they just kept going every five minutes,” Bernard said. “Then I talked to my brother-in-law, and he said they were coming all day. I know he calls his doctor and tries to get call-backs, and I'm thinking, this is a health hazard. They're preventing him from being able to communicate with his doctors. That's going to put a lot of people in danger if their phone is occupied.”