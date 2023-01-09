Transportation Security Administration agents seized eight weapons from travelers at Tri-Cities Airport in 2022, according to the federal agency.
The year-end data showed that firearm discoveries at security checkpoints are at an all-time high, according to a TSA press release.
TSA’s data included Tennessee airports like Nashville International, Memphis International, McGhee Tyson, Chattanooga Metropolitan and Tri-Cities.
The state total included 353 firearms discovered at the listed airports in 2022, with the highest quantity at the Nashville facility.
Civil penalties for violations can reach $14,950 even with a concealed weapons permit; firearms are not permitted in carry- on luggage. They can be transported on an aircraft only when they are unloaded and packed in a locked, hard-sided case in checked baggage.
“TSA, the airlines, the airport, and law enforcement handle each incident of finding a weapon at the checkpoint on a case-by-case basis,” said Gene Cossey, executive director at Tri-Cities Airport Authority. “Resulting actions could be minimal, could result in fines to the traveler, or could even result in arrest and prosecution.”
According to the TSA website, frames, receivers and 3D printed guns are considered firearms under its civil enforcement program. TSA considers a gun “loaded” when the gun and ammunition are both accessible to the passenger.
Tri-Cities Regional has consistently reported fewer than 10 discovered firearms a year since 2018; eight were discovered in both 2021 and 2022. The airport had the lowest numbers of those listed for Tennessee.
“The actions and efforts of all involved continue to make flying both the safest and most secure means of traveling. At the Tri-Cities Airport, we take every effort to ensure that the traveling public has the best experience and that we are doing our part to protect the entire aviation system,” Cossey said.