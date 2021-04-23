The LENOWISCO Health District saw its number of new COVID-19 infections drop below 10, according to Friday’s state report, while more than 360 residents got vaccinations.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported eight COVID-19-related cases and no deaths for totals of 7,543 infections and 199 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County had five cases for 3,083 and 94 deaths.
Scott County saw three cases for 1,789 and 52 deaths.
Lee County remained at 2,406 cases and 46 deaths.
Norton held steady at 265 cases and seven deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, the number of COVID-19 vaccinations rose by 369 to 45,051 during the pandemic — 52.1% of the region's population.
The number of people in the district fully vaccinated is 19,607 — 22.7% of the district’s population of 86,471.
Statewide, 3,555,281 doses have been given and 2,310,843 people have the full doses of each vaccine — 26.3% of 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 1,340 new cases and 13 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for a pandemic total of 652,981 and 10,666 deaths.
An outbreak reported at Twin Springs High School in Scott County remained in progress Friday, with a total of nine cases and fewer than five deaths.
An outbreak at J.W. Adams Combined School in Wise County was changed from in progress to pending closure Friday, with a total of six cases.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Friday’s report rose from 4.6% to 5.5%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 5.9% to 5.8%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and no staff/contractor infections Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case.
Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn held steady at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
Vaccinations
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices.
Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.