CHURCH HILL — As one Carters Valley Elementary School student stated so eloquently in a school competition video, “You gotta stay hydrated.”
Thanks to that video, which was created by students and edited by music teacher Alexandra Haun, the school will soon have a brand-new touchless water bottle filler to help students keep their whistles wet.
Earlier this year, CVES was notified that it was one of 55 schools in Tennessee to be awarded Delta Dental of Tennessee’s Water’s Cool @ School grant to replace older water fountains with new Elkay bottle filling stations.
Every water fountain at Carters Valley Elementary School is shut down due to COVID-19, leaving just one water bottle filling station located near the school cafeteria to serve all 270 students.
Principal Rodney Roberson told the Times News on Thursday that teachers keep water bottles in the classroom to make sure students don’t go thirsty. But, when the opportunity arose to win a second water bottle filling station, the school jumped at it.
Schools were required to fill out an application, as well as generate a video expressing the merits of water.
“Students were to submit a 5-to-10-second video clip, and we did it through ‘Flip Grid’ because they were virtual prior to Thanksgiving break,” Roberson said. “We had to send this information out to our students virtually, and our music teacher Ms. Haun was gracious enough to take that on. Students had to video themselves talking about why they love water, why it’s good for us, and show themselves drinking water.”
Roberson added, “Ms. Haun compiled the students’ videos into one, and we got parent permission, of course, for the students who submitted. It was a quick turnaround for us because we had a week to get it sent out to them and get it back, and we were able to compile the ones who participated.”
The students who participated in the video included Yobany Mabe, Hazel Allen, Chase Barrett, Jaxon Kilgore, Paisley Starke and Ellie Forbis. The video can be viewed in the online version of this article at www.timesnews.net.
Mount Carmel Elementary and Carters Valley Elementary were awarded the free Elkay water bottle filling stations, including installation. All 55 grant recipients also will receive toothbrushes for students, faculty and staff.
“Our school is big and spread out, and it will be beneficial for us to have a second one so that students don’t have to wait and they can fill up their water bottles quickly,” Roberson said. “It’s touchless, so it helps with germs and everything that’s going on right now.”
He added, “We were excited for them to get the opportunity, and when they were able to get it together and pull it off, it was great.”
Roberson said he heard the stations were on back order, and there’s no word on when they will be installed.