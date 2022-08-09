ROGERSVILLE — The Greater Kingsport Family YMCA held a ribbon- cutting for the Brighter Horizons Youth Center, which will serve as a learning center for middle schoolers and a hub for the offices of employees involved with the eight after-school programs run by the YMCA.

The ribbon cutting was held on Aug. 4 and was attended by many different well-known figures in the community, including Rogersville Mayor Jim Sells.

YMCA Kitchen

The new Brighter Horizons Youth Center contains a large, fully stocked kitchen where staff will prepare 250 meals a day for students at the center and the YMCA's eight after-school programs located within Hawkins County.
YMCA Library

The Brighter Horizons Youth Center has a library with many different middle school-level books that students can read while at the facility.
YMCA Art Studio

The Brighter Horizons Youth Center also features an art studio that is already decorated with original art pieces.

