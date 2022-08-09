The new Brighter Horizons Youth Center contains a large, fully stocked kitchen where staff will prepare 250 meals a day for students at the center and the YMCA's eight after-school programs located within Hawkins County.
ROGERSVILLE — The Greater Kingsport Family YMCA held a ribbon- cutting for the Brighter Horizons Youth Center, which will serve as a learning center for middle schoolers and a hub for the offices of employees involved with the eight after-school programs run by the YMCA.
The ribbon cutting was held on Aug. 4 and was attended by many different well-known figures in the community, including Rogersville Mayor Jim Sells.
Tennessee state Rep. Gary Hicks spoke about the building’s history.
“I remember back, and I guess it was in 2003 that the initiative came out of the Hawkins leadership class, which came up and actually worked on (the) Boys and Girls Club facility here,” Hicks said. “So to have seen that come and go, and it was kind of bittersweet. (When the boys and girls club left, I was) thinking, ‘Man, what a service they provided for our community,’ and then when they left up, it’s like, now who’s gonna fill that gap? So as Ellie began to talk about some of the things they were looking at, I was like, ‘Oh, my goodness, that is absolutely perfect.’”
Hicks also talked about what the new center will provide to the community.
“Thank you all for picking Hawkins County; it’s going to count,” Hicks said. “I know that we’ve got some of the finest children and finest students around, and now we’re gonna get to share them with you, and I’ll tell you what, I think it’s gonna be a great partnership with you all in this community.”
Jackie Charles spoke in the place of the executive director for the Rogersville/ Hawkins Chamber of Commerce, Nancy Barker, who was unable to attend. She thanked all of the donors who contributed to the center’s opening.
Next, Kimberly Cousineau, the president of the Greater Kingsport Family YMCA, spoke about the building’s purpose.
“So the purpose of this building, if you all haven’t heard the story about that yet, is two years ago,” Cousineau said. “Because of a LEAPs (Lottery for Educational Afterschool Programs) Grant, we were able to open eight after-school sites in eight different elementary schools in Hawkins County. That was the first time we ever worked in Hawkins County. Well, since that grew, we needed a place for them to be, so their offices weren’t in Kingsport. So this building will serve as a hub for all of the staff working on those after-school programs. It will also be a middle school center for students in all middle school ages to come here after school every day.”
The building has a full-sized kitchen where staff will prepare 250 meals a day.
“We will actually prepare 250 meals a day,” Cousineau said. “We will serve a healthy, nutritious super snack that will serve as dinner for all eight of those after-school programs as well as the kids here.”
Cousineau thanked everyone who worked behind the scenes to get the building ready.
They also let all those in attendance tour the youth center, which includes a library, art study, soon-to-be computer lab, science lab and game room.
The center, which is located in downtown Rogersville, will now use the building to provide more services throughout Hawkins County.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.