These are some of the members of the West Ridge Alphas competitive dance team, as well as coaches, honored at Tuesday’s Sullivan County Board of Education meeting. The team finished sixth in the nation in intermediate hip hop at a competition in Orlando, Florida.
These are some of the members of the West Ridge High School Alphas competitive dance team, as well as coaches, who were honored at the Tuesday, April 11, Sullivan County Board of Education meeting. The team was ranked sixth in the national in hip hop at a competition recently in Florida.
Brady Chatman, a junior West Ridge High School wrestler with a 17-6 record, was among those honored at the Tuesday, April 11, Sullivan County school board meeting. He placed sixth in 2022 regionals; second in 2023 regionals; and eighth in the state for 2023. Also at the meeting but not pictured was Angel Coger, a senior with a 15-6 record. She placed second in 2022 and 2023 regionals; and eighth in state in 2022 and 2023.
Left to right: Sullivan County Director of Schools-elect Chuck Carter, Sullivan East High School wrestler Jacob Turpin and Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski at Tuesday’s April 11 school board meeting. Turpin, a three-time state qualifier, three-time regional medalist and three-time all-conference pick, said he plans to go to East Tennessee State University and become a teacher, coach and minister.
Among Sullivan East High School wrestlers who attended the Sullivan County school board meeting and were honored Tuesday night, April 11, were, left to right, Chipi Hamelryck, a one-time state medalist, three-time state qualifier, three-time regional medalist and three-time all-conference pick; and Donovan Smith-Peters, a two-time state qualifier, two-time regional medalist and two-time all-conference pick.
BLOUNTVILLE — Sullivan County school officials have honored teams from two high school wrestling programs and one competitive dance program for their achievements this year.
At Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting, Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski and Director-elect Chuck Carter presented the students with certificates and cookies.
WEST RIDGE ALPHAS
The West Ridge High School Alphas competitive dance team in November 2022 placed fourth at the Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association (TSSAA) state dance competition.
In December 2022, the team placed first in intermediate hip hop in the Southeastern Regional Smoky Mountain Competition.
In February, the Alphas participated in the National Dance Team Championship in Orlando, Florida. The team competed in the Game Day category, where they improved their previous standing by seven places.
In intermediate hip hop, the Alphas made it to the finals and placed sixth in the nation.
The Alphas are Taylor Buckingham, Macy Pratt, Haylee Amyx, Carleigh Mitchell, Presley Dishner, Elizabeth Kiser, Raeleigh Lopez, Kaylie Joyner, Emma Hopkins, Elliott Roller, Rachel Johnson and Rachael Cartmel.
The coaches are Emily Eaton and Laura Roller.
WEST RIDGE WRESTLERS
Also at the meeting, West Ridge wrestlers recognized were:
• Tucker Brown, a senior and captain with a record of 23-11. He placed second in regionals in 2022 and 2023, sixth in 2022 sectionals, second in 2023 sectionals, and eighth in state for 2023.
• Brady Chatman, a junior with 17-6 record. He placed sixth in 2022 regionals, second in 2023 regionals, and eighth in the state for 2023.
• Angel Coger, a senior with a 15-6 record. He placed second in 2022 and 2023 regionals and eighth in state in 2022 and 2023.
The coaches are Andrew Perry and Andrea Warner.
EAST WRESTLERS
East High wrestlers recognized at the meeting were:
• Dawson Jones, a two-time state medalist, four-time state qualifier, four-time regional medalist, and four-time all conference pick.
• Chipi Hamelryck, a one-time state medalist, three-time state qualifier, three-time regional medalist, and three-time all-conference pick.
• Jacob Turpin, a three-time state qualifier, three-time regional medalist, and three-time all-conference pick.
• Marshall Jones, a one-time state qualifier and one-time regional medalist.
• Josh Turpin, a one-time state qualifier, one-time regional medalist, and one-time all-conference pick.
• Donovan Smith-Peters, a two-time state qualifier, two-time regional medalist, and two-time all-conference pick.