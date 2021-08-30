BLOUNTVILLE — Engineering work continues on the new West Ridge High School driveway access to Henry Harr Road, a secondary route somewhat complicated because of a creek it must cross.
Work also continues on the disposition of school buildings no longer in use as schools as of May — complicated because of a lack of a clear deed to part of a former two-school-building campus in Blountville.
Those were among tidbits of news that came out of the Sullivan County Board of Education work session Thursday afternoon, news otherwise lost in the mask mandate discussion and vote that occurred at a called meeting following the non-voting work session.
Prompted by a question from board member Mark Ireson, BOE Chairman Randall Jones said an engineering design for the driveway to Henry Harr Road north of the campus is underway and likely will cost about $200,000.
Because the roadway would have to cross Russell Creek, Jones said, Tennessee has environmental protocols that must be met. He added, however, that the access is sorely needed.
Ireson asked about the possibility of hiring a consultant to figure out the “biggest bang for your buck” in regard to the access issue, given that the school system has officially purchased the Bishop property immediately across Lynn Road from the school entrance.
That property has been repeatedly proposed for an access road linking to state Route 357 just as it ceases to be known as Airport Parkway, in front of Second Harvest Food Bank. That road or driveway would hook into the existing Jericho Drive, a public road, while the driveway in question would be entirely on school system property.
“The access driveway is critical,” Jones said, adding that if things work out well the project could be bid out in January or February and possibly ready for use at the start of the 2022-23 school year. “It’s moving fairly quickly with all the hoops we have to work through.”
TRAFFIC CONCERNS AT SULLIVAN EAST
That discussion came after the BOE talked about Sullivan East High School Principal Andy Hare’s idea to have a traffic study done on Weaver Pike, which serves East High and the nearby Sullivan East Middle School, which opened in 2020.
Hare is seeking BOE and subsequent county commission approval of the idea, with the goal getting an additional turn lane at the high school as well as a traffic light.
Board member Mary Rouse, said a similar study when she was principal at East High in the early 2000s turned down the idea of a traffic light, but she said perhaps with the addition of East Middle about a mile away the answer might be different this time.
“There needs to be a traffic light,” Rouse said, adding that she used to stand in the middle of Weaver Pike to direct traffic 20 years ago. Commissioner Randy Morrell is sponsor of the commission resolution on the East traffic study.
WHAT ABOUT FORMER SCHOOL PROPERTIES?
As for the former school properties, BOE Attorney Pat Hull said title work and appraisals continue on the former Blountville Middle/Elementary campus and the former Colonial Heights Middle campus, with ownership of a portion of the Blountville property “foggy.” He said that is not abnormal for older properties.
Prompted by a question from Jones, Hull said the section of land with the “foggy” history apparently is the one taken by eminent domain in the 1960s, which then-Blountville Middle teacher Leslie Carr earlier this year said some at the school thought was likely where the elementary playground is.
The school system also is disposing of the former Paperville School site off Weaver Pike near Bristol.