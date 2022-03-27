BLOUNTVILLE — Workers late Friday morning leveled part of the new surface finish on the track at West Ridge High School.
The dry red brick coloring is applied to areas where a red liquid has been applied; then the workers spread and even the coating over the asphalt.
Beynon Sports, the same company that did track work at Sullivan East High and Sullivan East Middle schools, is in charge of the project that is using a contractor.
Sullivan County Schools facilities and maintenance Supervisor Charlie Hubbard said he doesn't have a firm timeline but believes the project could wrap up in a couple of weeks. The installation will have to stop temporarily if the outside temperature gets too cold, Hubbard said. Also the week of March 29, spring break, a gravel student parking area is to be paved.