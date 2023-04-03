ROGERSVILLE — The Career and Technical Education work-based learning program places Hawkins County high school students in local businesses and industries where they can gain hands-on experience and become better prepared to enter the workforce after graduation.

Cherokee High School senior Ethan Kimbrough, who is in the maintenance and light repair program, has spent his senior year in a work-based learning internship at Rogersville Marine, a boat sale and repair business.

