KINGSPORT — Dr. Jacki Wolfe, Kingsport City Schools director of special education, has been named the 2022 East Tennessee Supervisor of the Year by the Tennessee Association for Administrators in Special Education (TAASE).
The award recognizes special education directors, supervisors and other special education administrators for demonstrating outstanding service and dedication to educating children with disabilities.
“On behalf of Kingsport City Schools, I would like to offer a hearty congratulations to Dr. Wolfe for this outstanding recognition,” said Dr. Chris Hampton, KCS interim superintendent. “It is always a special honor to be recognized by one’s peers for outstanding work. I especially commend Dr. Wolfe for her dedication to the field of special education.”
Wolfe is serving in her sixth year as director of special education for Kingsport City Schools. Prior to joining KCS, Wolfe served as regional consultant and statewide monitoring coordinator for federal programs and special education for the Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) in the division of consolidated planning and monitoring. She also has 16 years of experience as a teacher and administrator with Sullivan and Hawkins counties, totaling 24 years experience in the industry.
“I work with an extremely knowledgeable and dedicated group of supervisors across the state,” Wolfe said. “Being selected by these same colleagues who know the struggles and joys of this field each day is a huge honor.”
In addition, Wolfe is an adjunct professor at Milligan University and serves as board president for the Palmer Center Foundation Inc.
Wolfe holds a bachelor of science in elementary education from East Tennessee State University, a master’s in education in supervision and administration from Lincoln Memorial University and a doctorate of education from Milligan.
TAASE serves its members by keeping those members current on legislation impacting special education and by hosting an annual legal issues conference each December. TAASE membership is restricted to educational professionals with administrative or supervisory responsibilities for programs for students with disabilities.
For more information about TAASE, visit TAASE.org.