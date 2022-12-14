KINGSPORT — Dr. Jacki Wolfe, Kingsport City Schools director of special education, has been named the 2022 East Tennessee Supervisor of the Year by the Tennessee Association for Administrators in Special Education (TAASE).

The award recognizes special education directors, supervisors and other special education administrators for demonstrating outstanding service and dedication to educating children with disabilities.

