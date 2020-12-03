BLOUNTVILLE — If you have or are a student in Sullivan County public schools, today (Friday, Dec. 4) will be the last in-person day of instruction until mid-January.
Staffing shortages and predictions of future COVID-19 pandemic spread have prompted Sullivan County Schools to go virtual effective Monday morning, the Board of Education decided 4-2 with one absent in an emergency called meeting Thursday evening at Sullivan Central High School.
The holiday break starts with a half-day of school Dec. 18, but students will not return to in-person learning during the second semester, which starts Jan. 4, until Tuesday, Jan. 19, the day after the Martin Luther King Holiday.
High schoolers still will return in person for mandatory state end-of-course tests, which students will take at school using paper and pencil.
“Community spread is significant and has come into our schools,” Director of Schools David Cox said before making a staff recommendation to go virtual at the meeting.
“We have reached what I’d call a critical point this week.”
The decision and staff recommendation came after a Wednesday afternoon meeting with Sullivan County Regional Health Department officials.
Teachers will teach online from their classrooms unless they’re in quarantine or isolation, and the feeding plan from the spring will resume with meal pickup providing three days’ worth of meals on Tuesdays and four days’ worth on Fridays. In addition, buses will deliver meals to families by request those two days.
WHAT ABOUT SPORTS/PERFORMANCES?
Cox said all sports tournaments are canceled during the virtual period.
However, he noted that some regular games will still take place, but spectators will be limited to four family members per student-athlete or cheerleader for the high schools and most other schools, with the smaller gyms at Colonial Heights and Holston middle schools limited to three family members per athlete or cheerleader.
Online streaming may be provided for games, he said.
As for concerts, plays and other such performances, he said the audience size would be limited to provide six feet of social distancing between households or unrelated individuals.
WHAT WERE VOTE DETAILS?
The vote was 4-2, with board member Mary Rouse absent because of a Tennessee School Boards Association training session she is attending in Nashville.
Voting yes for the staff recommendation were Randy Gilmore, board Chairman Randall Jones, Paul Robinson and board Vice Chairman Matthew Spivey. Voting against were Michael Hughes and Mark Ireson, who said they wanted more time to consider the matter.
Hughes said he still favors in-person learning and the “surgical” procedure of making classes, grade levels or schools virtual, not the whole system. However, Cox said that was not doable with the staff absences caused by the virus.
Cox said that the Sullivan County Regional Health Department officials, Medical Director Dr. Stephen May and Executive Director Gary Mayes, urged him to ask that the community at large wear masks, wash and sanitize their hands, social distance and avoid large crowds to help slow or prevent the spread of the pandemic caused by the novel coronavirus.
WHAT ARE CURRENT CONDITIONS?
Cox said health department representatives told school officials that, using pandemic spread forecasts in the next six weeks, the community spread of new COVID-19 cases will double, followed by a another doubling of new cases the following four weeks.
Cox also said past trends are that COVID-19 cases spike after holidays and breaks, with Christmas and New Year’s Day possible high-spreading times.
Information Cox passed out to the board indicated at least 40% of students are virtual by choice or because of the virus, not accounting for the virtual transition of Sullivan South and East high schools this week to join Sullivan Central High in virtual operation.
In addition to the three high schools, seven other schools have some or all face-to-face students in virtual mode this week. And almost 30% of staff members are not present at the schools.
Also this week, he said that two schools had no cafeteria staff because of the virus and central office employees filled those jobs, and that one school had no custodians because of the virus, but other staff filled those jobs. He said one more situation like that would have meant the closure of a school because no more employees were available to help.
Cox said that 776 county students are quarantined and 128 staff for a total of 904, while 33 staff and 42 students have tested positive for a total of 75. In addition, he said 112 people, 30 staff and 82 students, are awaiting test results and that 29% of the staff members are not present in the schools.