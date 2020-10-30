GATE CITY — Scott County students will return to remote learning next week due to rising cases of COVID-19.
Assistant Superintendent Jason Smith said the decision was made late Thursday afternoon by Superintendent John Ferguson. The move will affect all students in grades pre-K through 12.
The transition will happen Monday.
Rising case numbers in Scott County as a whole, along with increasing quarantines and infections within the schools, led to the decision, Smith said.
“We have approximately 250 students in quarantine, and we have 43 staff members in quarantine,” he noted, adding that there are around 30 active COVID-19 cases among students and staff.
Smith said that in addition to Gate City middle and high schools, which already transitioned to remote learning this past Monday, Dungannon Intermediate School is now experiencing an increase in quarantines and cases. Rising quarantines and cases have also occurred in the transportation system with bus drivers, which affects multiple schools, Smith said.
As part of the remote learning plan, teachers will use online platforms like Virtual Virginia, Edgenuity and Google Classroom, with grades still given on assignments.
A feeding program will also be implemented.
“We plan on continuing to feed our students,” Smith said. “There is a new survey on our website that students need to access and complete, for those that now are going remote. Those that we’re already providing food at home with virtual learning, we’ll continue to do that; they do not need to do the survey if they’re already receiving that.”
Smith said the last day of remote learning is currently set for Nov. 13, with a return to onsite instruction tentatively planned for Nov. 16. He added that COVID-19 case metrics during the week of Nov. 9 will determine whether there are changes to that timeline.
For more information or to access the feeding program survey, visit www.scottschools.com.