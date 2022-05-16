WISE – Students and staff at Wise Primary School had a somber last day of school as they mourned the Friday death of second-grade student Trey James.
According to Virginia State Police spokesperson Shelby Crouch, James, of Pound, was a passenger in a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old male when the vehicle ran off the right side of Route 630 in Dickenson County, struck a tree and caught fire.
James was taken to Dickenson County Hospital in Clintwood where he died from his injuries, Crouch said. The driver was treated from minor injuries, and both youths were wearing seatbelts.
Wise Primary Principal Susan Mullins, in a post this weekend on the school’s family engagement page on Facebook, called James’s death “a significant loss at our school.”
“We will miss Trey’s beautiful smile, outgoing personality and his positive attitude,” Mullins wrote.
Trey was the sone of Greg and Dianna James
Mullins said the school’s crisis team and counselors met with students, parents, teachers and staff Monday, as the school finished its final day of the school year.
“We will do everything we can to help with the grieving process,” said Mullins, “and we truly appreciate the community support for our school family.”
Mullins said the school will accept donations through Friday, May 20 for Trey’s family. Cash or checks made to Greg or Dianna James can be dropped off at the Wise Primary School office during regular school business hours or by:
- PayPal: lilcutegymnast7@yahoo.com
- Cash App: $mrsdiannajames
All proceeds raised will be given directly to the family, Mullins said.