WISE — Wise County Schools Superintendent Greg Mullins will retire on June 30.
Mullins’ announcement came at Tuesday’s School Board budget workshop, after a 25-minute discussion of the school system’s draft budget and a two-hour-plus closed session.
After the board spent more than two hours behind closed doors, board member Vicki Williams came back into the meeting room, to ask the division’s central office staff to come back into the closed meeting. The school board came out of the session a minute later, followed about six minutes later by the staff and Mullins.
The board voted unanimously to accept Mullins’ request to retire, after which board Chair Larry Greear said he would dispense with the typical board comments period at the end of the meeting.
The board also voted to hire Heather R. Fultz as school board clerk and assistant to the superintendent to succeed Judy Durham. Durham had announced plans to retire earlier this year.
Mullins, who became superintendent in September 2015, said after the meeting, “This is my 39th year in education and it was just about time.”
Citing minor health issues as part of his decision, Mullins said “the board has been extremely good to me.”
Before the closed session, Mullins and division Finance Director Beth Shupe told the board that a continuing budget deadlock in the General Assembly left the board having to submit to the county Board of Supervisors a budget based on the lowest estimate of state funding — the House of Delegates’ version of a state budget bill.
Mullins said there were indications that the legislature could pass a state budget after a June 1 special session called by Gov. Glenn Youngkin
Shupe said the draft $74 million budget includes a projected $11.4 million in local funding to cover state matching requirements for teacher raises and for preschool and other programs along with $5.8 million in federal COVID recovery funds for school improvements.
Shupe said the draft budget also includes impending raises to the state minimum wage for affected division employees, a salary step increase of $2,000 plus $700 for all but the last step for all teachers, and pay increases for bus drivers, substitute teachers and homebound instruction teachers.
“The reason we’re such a wonderful school division is because we’ve got good people working with our kids,” Mullins said.
Shupe said that, aside from salary increases, construction projects funded by the COVID relief funds and some small increased in technology equipment and maintenance funding, the draft budget includes no funding for capital projects, new buses or major equipment.
Mullins recommended no budget public hearing until after the board’s regular June 14 meeting.