WISE — A Wise County School Board member photographed in blackface 12 years ago says there were “no ill intentions” behind it.
Rosalind McAmis, one of the two District 2 board members since 2022, said a photo of her in blackface circulating on Facebook and TikTok social media since Wednesday was taken 12 years ago on Halloween, when she dressed like Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Troy Polamalu.
The photo shows McAmis in a long, black wig and makeup darker than Polamalu’s skin tone in photos from his time with the Steelers.
Calling commenters “relentless” in a Thursday post on her personal Facebook page, McAmis responded to the photograph and posts.
“There [were] absolutely no ill intentions, whatsoever,” McAmis wrote. “I am truly sorry if I offended anyone. I would never willfully discriminate against people of color. I have always enjoyed dressing up and this year was no different. Needless to say, not everyone will see it this way, but I felt the need to state the facts. Many have gone to great lengths to try and destroy us as people. Apparently, the intent is to ‘Cancel’ as I have been informed.”
Phone calls Thursday to McAmis’ workplace were cut off because of a full voice mailbox, and the Times News reached out to her Thursday.
McAmis, in her Facebook post, attributed the social media attention to “a result of other situations at Central, not being handled in a way some saw fit.”
McAmis’ husband, T.J. McAmis, is the principal at Wise County Schools’ Central High School. Most of the responses to her Facebook post were supportive, including posts by fellow District 2 board member John Graham and District 1 member Martha Jett. Some of the opposing replies referred to an alleged assault of a female Central High student by a male student.
McAmis claimed the photo postings have coincided with accusations about a daycare operation she oversees at Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Wise, where her husband is also the pastor.
“When we first opened, I set a ground rule that I would never personally share that area of my life on social media,” McAmis wrote. “I feel that to be both sensitive and private. However, I will say … that we care for kiddos from ALL walks of life. We strive every single day to provide the very best care possible for them.”
McAmis later issued another statement, restating her apology and adding that she dressed like Polamalu because he was her son’s favorite football player.
“Looking back, I realize that it was not a good decision, but again, [there’s] absolutely zero intent to offend anyone,” said McAmis.
Asked how she would respond to students of color and their parents, McAmis said, “I would not treat them any different. I do not, nor have ever discriminated against anyone for any reason.”
Members of two local activist organizations — Southern Appalachian Mountain Stewards and the Wise County chapter of Virginia Organizing — criticized McAmis’ Facebook apology Thursday.
“No one working in the community should exert such an indifference to accountability, humility or intention of learning from this,” said SAMS board member Taysha DeVaughan.
“If she can’t even educate herself, she has no right to have any decisions about what young minds learn,” said Virginia Organizing member Tracie Grogan, “and she has no need to be influencing a younger generation in her home.”
Terran Outsey of Virginia Organizing and SAMS gave a joint statement on behalf of both organizations. Citing the history of minstrel performances and characters in the U.S. since the Civil War, Outsey said stereotypes from that period continue today.
“That is the power of narrative and presentation, and of crafting identities for people who have no say in the creation of such,” said Outsey. “Stereotypes box folks in and make them into only one thing: just another black face.”
“As for the people who present-day paint themselves to represent another,” Outsey added, “I actually feel some type of grace. Anyone who knows better would, and could, never behave this way.”
Outsey called for the McAmis photo to be a learning experience and a way to have honest conversations about race.
“Then maybe accountability might follow,” Outsey said.
The School Board will hold its regular February meeting Monday at 6 p.m. at the Central Office Education Building.