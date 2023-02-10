WISE — A Wise County School Board member photographed in blackface 12 years ago says there were “no ill intentions” behind it.

Rosalind McAmis, one of the two District 2 board members since 2022, said a photo of her in blackface circulating on Facebook and TikTok social media since Wednesday was taken 12 years ago on Halloween, when she dressed like Pittsburgh Steelers strong safety Troy Polamalu.

