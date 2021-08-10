WISE — After July’s round of public opposition to following state transgender rights law, members of the Wise County School Board had only one person grilling them on the policies Tuesday.
Heather Jacobs, mother of two county students, asked the board at Tuesday’s meeting whether coaches and teachers have been educated on the policies adopted by the board in July.
More than 100 people gathered at the board’s offices two weeks after the July meeting as speakers complained that transgender rights protections discriminated against their children.
The county policies, under updated Virginia Code sections 22.1-22.3, cover eight areas:
• Compliance with applicable nondiscrimination laws
• Maintenance of a safe and supportive learning environment free from discrimination and harassment for all students
• Prevention of and response to bullying and harassment
• Maintenance of student records
• Identification of students
• Protection of student privacy and the confidentiality of sensitive information
• Enforcement of sex-based dress codes
• Student participation in sex-specific school activities and events and use of school facilities
Jacobs also asked board members if the division has begun using federal American Rescue Plan funds to start remodeling schools’ restrooms “for the safety of the kids.”
Jacobs said parents of Christian, Jewish and Islamic faith as well as atheists “stand together” in concern about how the policies affect their children. No one in the audience identified himself or herself as following any of those religions or being an atheist, although at least four people applauded after she finished her comments.
Megan Gilley Rutherford, the parent of another county student, thanked the board for adopting and following the policies in the opening days of school. Rutherford, who told the board in July that she has a transgender child, said her child had experienced no problems with discrimination or bullying since school began last week.
While the board followed its usual meeting policy of not responding to public comments until the following month’s meeting, Superintendent Greg Mullins later specified that the board did not adopt a more stringent model policy under the new state provisions.
Mullins said the model policy went beyond what was required under state law, while the Virginia School Boards Association-recommended policy updates met state requirements.
“We love our children and want the very best for all of them,” Mullins said.
In a response to public comments by people in various groups such as Stand Up Virginia in recent weeks, Mullins said Wise County does not teach critical race theory and that it is not part of the division’s curriculum.
Mullins said the division’s American Rescue Plan application has been approved, allowing pre-bid processes to start on various projects including improved air systems in schools, roof replacement at three schools, security cameras and restroom renovations in all schools.
Later in the meeting, board member Donnese Kern congratulated division staff for progress in updating school crisis plans.
Referring to Tuesday’s shooting hoax at Volunteer High School in Hawkins County, Kern said school officials publicly referred to existing crisis planning in their response.
“People may complain about Virginia School Boards Association policies, but they help,” Kern said of VSBA support in the division’s creation and update of its own crisis plans.