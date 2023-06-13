WISE — L.F. Addington Middle School could have a new gym by the summer of 2024.
That timeline is based on the expiration date of approximately $9 million in unspent federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds in the Wise County Schools coffers.
School Board members on Monday voted unanimously to move under state public- private education partnership law to negotiate an agreement for the gym project.
The school division in May unveiled a classroom addition to Union Primary School using ESSER funds and a design build agreement with engineering firm Thompson & Litton handling the design and Quesenberry’s Inc. as contractor.
Monday’s action does not commit the school system to building the gym yet, but the T&L and Quesenberry’s team was the only respondent in May to a request for proposals for the project.
General specifications for the Addington gym envision a standalone building connected to the school by a covered walkway. Along with an entrance vestibule, office space and storage and maintenance rooms, the gym could feature retractable basketball goals and equipment to adapt the gym to volleyball use. Additional parking would be part of the proposal.
Division officials will try to negotiate and sign a design-build project agreement by July 17 so design and final fixed project cost can be ready to start the project as soon as possible.
Division Superintendent Mike Goforth told the board that Monday’s vote does not yet commit the division to building the gym.
“At any time, we can back out,” said Goforth, “but we want to keep the ball rolling on this.”
ESSER funding has been used in the past two years to cover costs of several school renovation or upgrade projects including new restrooms, HVAC equipment replacement, roof replacement and the Union Primary addition.
Goforth said the ESSER funds must be spent by September 2024 or they revert to the federal government.
In other actions, the board voted to give $500 incentive payments to all division employees who were working in the school system in May. The board also voted to cancel its regular July meeting with allowance for a special called meeting in case any employment decisions need board action.