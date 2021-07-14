WISE — Wise County Public Schools has an updated set of policies following state-mandated protections for transgender students, following a two-hour round of public comment for and against the measures.
None of the seven board members present at Tuesday’s meeting commented on the recommended Virginia School Board Association updates to existing policies before voting unanimously to adopt them. The vote follows the Lee County School Board’s vote to go with the VSBA rather than a model policy under Virginia Code sections 22.1-22.3 covering eight areas:
• Compliance with applicable nondiscrimination laws
• Maintenance of a safe and supportive learning environment free from discrimination and harassment for all students
• Prevention of and response to bullying and harassment
• Maintenance of student records
• Identification of students
• Protection of student privacy and the confidentiality of sensitive information
• Enforcement of sex-based dress codes
• Student participation in sex- specific school activities and events and use of school facilities
Charlotte Reeves-Thacker, a Wise County Schools student who identified herself as a transgender female, questioned religious and sexual assault concerns raised during the Lee County board meeting.
“This is a tactic used by transphobic people to strike fear in the hearts of concerned parents,” Reeves-Thacker said of concerns about sexual predators. “There is simply no correlation between the passage of transgender bathroom laws and the number of criminal incidents in bathrooms.”
Reeves-Thacker said that forcing transgender students to use a different bathroom “stigmatizes them.”
“God loves all, including transgender people,” Reeves-Thacker said, later adding that persecution of transgenders does lead to suicides among them. “These are kids in our own community because of how unsupported they are in their gender identity.”
Several parents questioned the new state transgender protection law, calling for separate restrooms for transgender students or claiming that some students could take advantage of the law to sneak into male or female restrooms. One parent from Big Stone Gap called the mandated protections “an open door to pedophilia,” while others said it was against their religion and what they taught their own children about gender identity.
“Our problem is not with transgenders,” said resident Brandy Ely. “We love everyone, but what we’re teaching at home is being compromised.”
Ely asked how it could be known if students were pretending to be LGTBQ so they could sneak into restrooms.
“It’s disheartening to hear individuals address the school board tonight and provide no evidence- based information,” said Megan Gilly Rutherford, the parent of a transgender child in the county school system. “Thus far, the only statements in opposition of this law I have observed contain fearmongering, weak religious doctrine and misinformation. All those things are out of place in a public school system.”
Big Stone Gap resident Rebecca Meade said the opposition to transgender students using restrooms “puts us back to Blacks and Whites with Blacks using one restroom and Whites using another restroom.”
“It makes us look like the 1920s South,” Meade said. “Kids are downright mean in school. I want to know how they’re going to be safe.”
County resident and former county student Bailey Adams said using the restroom may be something most people take for granted, while transgender students often do not know whether they will be assaulted or stopped from using a school restroom.
“You think your children, your grandchildren will lose their innocence seeing a transgender person in the bathroom with them,” Adams said. “What will take their innocence is teaching them hate instead of love, so just love one another. Let people use the bathroom they want. It’s really not that big of a deal.”
Coeburn resident Tony Mullins said the restroom issue was not only a matter of physical safety for transgender students but “mental safety” for other students sharing a restroom with transgender students.
Rebecca Holmes, an outpatient therapist working with several Wise County students, said that mental health issues among many transgender students come not from any predisposition to mental health issues but the stress from prejudice and discrimination.
“We see heightened suicide rates in transgender youth all across the country,” said Holmes, “particularly spikes in these suicide rates when these bathroom bills that ban children from using their bathrooms are introduced.”
Big Stone Gap resident Gabby Gillespie called on the board to hold a forum where students could speak on the transgender protections law.
“Let’s not segregate,” Gillespie said. “Let’s just open our minds a little bit.”
Big Stone Gap minister and parent Jay Ernest said he and his wife would refuse to send their daughter to a school following bathroom use provisions under the new state law.
“We live in a constitutional republic, not a theocracy,” said county resident Madeline Parks. “Any solution other than allowing trans students to use the bathroom of their preference runs into contradictions. If you segregate trans students, you’re essentially putting them on a scaffold for public ostracization. You’re opening the floodgate for bullying, harassment, assault, even lawsuits.”