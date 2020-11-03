BLOUNTVILLE — Some Sullivan County Board of Education members oppose or are unsure of their support for giving each teacher in the system $500 for classroom supplies, as approved by the Sullivan County Commission.
They question if up to $375,000 in surplus money might be better spent on paying teachers stipends to teach during planning periods or to increase payments to substitute teachers or bus drivers to offset shortages.
They also question why the County Commission authorized spending school system fund balance for the $500 payments when the school board never formally asked for that.
WHAT’S THE RUB?
Board member and former Chairman Michael Hughes said he was afraid commissioners would try to use the payments as political capital in re-election bids and pointed out the school board, not the commission, must approve such expenditures.
However, Chairman Randall Jones said he supports the $500 because it can be put to good use and the school board will have to go back before the commission to seek permission to spend more fund balance before the fiscal 2020-21 year is over.
Mary Rouse, the most recent addition to the seven-member board, said she agrees with points of both Jones and Hughes and has a tough decision to make on the vote.
The approval was part of a series of votes on five spending areas the commission did to approve spending fund balance, the unrestricted reserves of the school system, to put turf at the new West Ridge High School and existing Sullivan East High School and for lighting at West Ridge and the recently opened Sullivan East Middle.
WHERE DID PROPOSAL ORIGINATE?
The school board asked for everything listed except the $500 payments, which was approved in a resolution by County Commissioner Sam Jones. Commissioner Jones said Director of Schools David Cox, Randall Jones (no relation to the commissioner) and Assistant Director Ingrid DeLoach helped him put together the proposal by providing numbers.
The board approved a separate funding proposal that was more generic, mentioning the turf specifically.
“For years, I’ve had teachers complain they don’t get enough from the school system to supply classrooms,” Sam Jones said on Monday. He said teachers often combine the BEP with other teachers to make major purchases and are left with little to spend on their individual classroom needs.
“That’s all we do (in this case) is give them authority to spend their money,” Jones said. “We weren’t spending commission money.”
He said the school board can choose whether to spend the funds and is welcome to bring more funding requests to use the fund balance.
“It’s not the role of the County Commission to tell us to spend the money,” Hughes said in opposition to approving the payments just because the commission approved making them.
Randall Jones said normally such proposals come from school boards but that Tennessee attorney general opinions indicate they can be approved by funding bodies and then spent by school boards.
Tennessee classroom teachers in public schools receive up to $200 in classroom supply money from the state’s Basic Education Program and can take another $200 federal income tax deduction on such spending.
However, Sam Jones said instead of getting reimbursed, the $500 would be used via a credit card of sorts in the schools and that any money not spent would be banked in an account for use school wide.
Hughes said the money might be better spent on teacher stipends for teaching during planning or giving substitutes more money. Cox cited a shortage of willing substitutes, 19 teacher retirements since school started, including four in the week of Oct. 26, and being 14 school bus drivers short districtwide.
In addition, the school system faces renovations and repairs on Sullivan Central and Sullivan South high schools, which will transition to middle schools after the new West Ridge High opens in August 2021. The board toured Central before its work session there on Thursday, getting a first-hand look at leaks in the ceiling and other maintenance needs.