BLACKWOOD — The Wise County Animal Shelter has remained full for more than a year because of an excess of unwanted dogs, but Rob Arrowood’s psychology students are teaching many shelter dogs a few techniques to make them more adoptable.
Arrowood, who teaches a Psychology of Learning class at UVA Wise, said Friday that he had used lab rats as subjects before in the course. He took a different track this spring by using the example of his own rescue dog, Drake.
“When I found Drake, he had been used as a bait dog for dog fighting,” Arrowood said. “He was aggressive toward other animals.”
Using positive reinforcement and consistent training methods, Arrowood helped Drake become comfortable around people and other dogs. That led to Arrowood meeting with Shelter Manager Carrie Meade about the possibility of working with shelter animals.
“Drake is chill,” student Carly McKenzie said. “He just walks around the classroom with everyone there.”
Working with Meade and her team of volunteers, Arrowood’s students are helping many of the 30-plus dogs at the shelter socialize and learn behavior such as leash training and response to basic commands.
“We’ve had a problem, and it’s a good problem to have, that a group looking for service and companion animals to train has seen some of the dogs we’ve been training,” Arrowood said. “We’ve been working with the shelter dogs for more than two weeks, and some of the teams are starting fresh with new dogs because their first ones have been sent to the group.”
Meade said the students’ work helps make dogs more likely to be adopted by giving them good behaviors and making them more socialized.
“(Arrowood) couldn’t have come at a better time,” Meade said.
McKenzie and fellow students Walker Feck and Haley Caviness were on day one with Odin, a black-and-white pit bull mix with a circle around one eye reminiscent of the original Petey the pit bull terrier in the 1930s Little Rascals comedy short films. Odin seemed to enjoy getting petted and hugged by the three as much as he enjoyed getting a treat after sitting or staying.
Jerry Kinney was one of the students finding themselves with a new pal, Oreo, after their first trainee got adopted by the service group.
“Oreo’s coming along well,” Kinney said as he practiced basic sitting with the heeler mix. “He’s pretty smart, and we’re working with his mom, Cookie. They’re both pretty attached to each other.”
Four-month-old Warrior, a Labrador mix, was on his first day with students Brooke Berg, Kaitlin Akers and Abby Zedd. The women spent much of the day getting Warrior to respond for treats in return for learning to sit and stay.
Akers said they had just found out Friday that their charge Polly also had gotten adopted for service dog training.
“We were heartbroken,” said Akers, “but she was a good dog and she’ll do well.”
In adjacent dog runs, pit bull mix puppy Roxie and a floppy-eared black pup named Zoey were putting their trainers through their paces.
Callie Mullins and Caitlin Glover agreed that Roxie was a smart handful who has responded well to attention and positive reinforcement. Roxie has learned to jump through Hula Hoops in addition to responding to behavioral commands.
“It’s cool to see your work pay off after what you’ve started with,” said Mullins. “Dogs have feelings too, and it’s good to see them enjoy the attention.”
“Zoey couldn’t even walk on a leash when we started,” said her trainer, Megan Wilson. “She’s learned a couple of tricks now and she’s doing better.”
While students have made a few jokes about Pavlov’s experiments with conditioning dogs, Arrowood said that works both ways.
“The dogs also teach the students about the importance of patience and consistency when training a pet,” Arrowood said.
The work of Arrowood’s students gets the test on Wednesday, May 3, 5-8 p.m. with the Wise-Minster Dog Show at the UVA Wise Lawn by the lake. Arrowood said the show will feature seven shelter dogs along with four community pets the class has also helped train.
People attending the show will have a chance to apply to adopt the shelter dogs, Meade said. Applicants will not be able to take the dogs home Wednesday, since the application vetting process takes a few days.
Most of the dogs appearing Wednesday already have been fixed, vetted and vaccinated, Meade said, and that gives potential owners a step up in the process.
For more information:
Online: https://www.uvawise.edu/news/2023/04/uva-wise-students-host-first-ever-wise-minster-dog-show-promote-adoptions-may?fbclid=IwAR39wxhIc6OjbJPktNWJTDDjRUmCNfpSCnzohncQ8TdNXnfi0RxNRbL1ssw
- Wise County Animal Shelter: — Wise County VA Animal Shelter on Facebook, or call (276) 679-6750