GATE CITY — Career and job options are out there for Southwest Virginia high school students making post-graduation plans, and employers and colleges were out in force at the Scott County Career and Technical Center to prove it.

Approximately 600 students from Rye Cove, Twin Springs and Gate City high schools came to the center’s annual Career/College Fair on Thursday to meet with representatives from seven Virginia and Tennessee colleges and 30 area public and private employers.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.

Recommended Videos

Trending Recipe Video

Tags

Recommended for you