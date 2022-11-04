GATE CITY — Career and job options are out there for Southwest Virginia high school students making post-graduation plans, and employers and colleges were out in force at the Scott County Career and Technical Center to prove it.
Approximately 600 students from Rye Cove, Twin Springs and Gate City high schools came to the center’s annual Career/College Fair on Thursday to meet with representatives from seven Virginia and Tennessee colleges and 30 area public and private employers.
SCCTC Counselor and Fair coordinator Susan Wolfe said this year’s event marked a shift from mainly colleges.
“This has been our first fair since COVID,” said Wolfe, “and we deliberately named it Career/College Fair to show that we want our kids to go to college if they want or find a job if they want.”
The students came through the center in three waves to meet with people from companies involved in fields including computer technology, electric work, health care, food service, law enforcement, journalism, manufacturing, heavy machinery and construction trades.
Lee Davis, director of Mountain Empire Community College’s Center for Workforce Innovation of Appalachia, gave students a tour of the center’s lineman’s truck and some hard numbers on salary potential as a lineman or certified commercial truck driver.
With approximately 180,000 truck driver positions open across the U.S., Davis told one group of students that completing the college’s commercial drivers license program could lead to jobs paying as much as $50,000 for entry-level jobs.
MECC’s lineman program has a high demand for graduates, Davis said. After three to four years, program graduates could earn a journeyman electrician’s rating and increase their salary from about $20 an hour to $80,000 or more a year.
Jill Branham with the Flatwoods Job Corps Center in Coeburn highlighted the center’s six-skill construction trades offerings that can train enrollees in everything from pouring pads and foundations to framing, electrical work and exterior finishing.
Scott County Sheriff Jeff Edds manned a table with Chief Deputy J.C. Starnes and Capt. J.D. Wood and talked about law enforcement careers and training.
Representatives from Komatsu and Kubota and contractor firms like BurWil and J.A. Street helped give students an idea of how their Career and Technical Center coursework can give them a boost toward post-graduation job opportunities.
Health care employers like Nova Health and Rehab and Ballad Health presented center nursing program trainees with options after high school, while the Kingsport Times News gave interested students options with technology and journalism careers.
“We are seeing such a need for skilled labor,” said Wolfe, “and we are trying to make our students marketable and employable.”