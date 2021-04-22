The Kingsport Times News asked the six candidates for two Kingsport Board of Education seats five questions.
The nonpartisan election is May 18, and early voting starts April 28.
Following are the emailed answers to the second question: What do you think of the upcoming school capital projects in the more than $68 million 10-year plan, including the proposed $18 million in renovations for the new Sevier Middle School, the current Sullivan North High/Middle School the city bought for $20 million?
TYLER BROOKS
“I agree with a lot of the proposed renovations and know there’s a need to replace necessary items. I think we could restructure and utilize areas more than what we are talking. They may be old building but are in good shape. Especially Sullivan North! The school is big enough to utilize more than we think. Utilize Jackson (Elementary) for Cora Cox school because that school is in such good shape.”
DENNY DARNELL
“Kingsport City Schools’ facilities are an average age of 70 years old. By July 1st, the district will take possession of Sullivan North High School, a building that will be our third-newest building. The Board of Education has recommended a 10-year facilities plan that would address immediate needs for our buildings. It is important to note that these capital projects are needed to maintain our facilities in an equitable manner that promotes our students’ exceptional opportunities.
“Our city and state are fortunate enough to receive ESSR funding from the federal government that will drop the need for city bonds to $35,000,000 over 10 years. The ESSR funding requires at least 20% of the money going directly to learning loss from the pandemic. There is also an ESSI loan for $5,000,000 to allow the school to update to energy-efficient systems. The estimated savings will pay the loan debt.”
BRANDON FLETCHER
“I believe that Sullivan County and Kingsport City have worked together to provide a great opportunity for Kingsport City Schools to develop a property into something great for our students.
“I think the investment in the new Sevier Middle School will be the most cost-effective means to create student capacity. In addition to creating space to learn, it provides much-needed availability of space for growing extracurricular activities. In regard to the other capital projects, we need to collaborate with the Board of Mayor and Aldermen to ensure we prioritize our needs. With federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds available, it’s imperative that we judiciously utilize the one-time dollars where we can.”
ERIC HYCHE
“It is important to remember that two-thirds of the $68 million over 10 years is for normal end-of-life replacements: things like roofs and HVAC units. These are renovations that would have to be made even if we hadn’t acquired Sullivan North.
“But by acquiring Sullivan North, it enables us to take our oldest and least-maintainable building (100-year-old Andrew Jackson Elementary) out of service. When we take possession of Sullivan North this July, it will become our third-newest building. Using the same per-square-foot construction costs from the recently completed Science and Technology addition at D-B, it would cost us in the neighborhood of $50 million to build a new middle school of the size of the current Sevier Middle School. Instead, for around $38 million, we are getting a facility which is 16% larger than the current Sevier, and also has football, baseball, tennis, softball and soccer athletic fields.”
JAMIE JACKSON
“We all want school facilities we can be proud of, and I’m ready for work. My extensive experience dealing with multimillion dollar construction contracts uniquely qualifies me to provide oversight and accountability for this large investment. I’m frugal, but I’m not cheap.
“Many of our buildings need major repairs and improvements, and I want to make sure our buildings are safe and functional at the optimal level. I do not write blank checks, and I can recognize contractual lingo that some contractors use to leave the door open for multiple change orders. We have a big responsibility to ensure North is renovated properly and that the building is used to maximize its potential. It may have just the right space to bring back shop class! As a former special education teacher, I believe our buildings should also be as ADA (Americans with Disability Act) compliant and wheelchair accessible if possible. All students deserve access.”
MELISSA WOODS
“It’s exciting to see KCS continue to expand! Capital projects are costly but necessary to remain World Class and Student Focused. We’re fortunate to have incredible maintenance personnel who’ve given our facilities many additional functional years. To attract the current influx of new families in our region, each KCS campus should reflect the amazing success occurring inside the classroom. Federal COVID recovery funds (ESSER) are being distributed to schools. These monies combined with other KCS available assets will reduce the amount of funding needed from the BMA.
“This is all very important — but amazing facilities and curriculum won’t matter if we don’t recruit and retain exceptional educators. Our teachers need to feel heard and supported — that includes providing the best teacher aides and resources. We must also continually engage with community partners — parents, nonprofits, and businesses alike — as we all play a part in cultivating our kids.”