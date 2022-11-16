NASHVILLE — The Teachers College at Western Governors University (WGU) School of Education is marking American Education Week, Nov. 14–19, by announcing its WGU Loves Teachers and Become a Teacher scholarship programs.
They are for current and future education professionals who wish to pursue bachelor’s or master’s degree programs in the Teachers College.
New and enrolling WGU students may apply by Dec. 31 for the WGU Loves Teachers scholarship or the Become a Teacher scholarship by going online to wgu.edu/aew.
Each WGU Loves Teachers and Become a Teacher scholarship is valued at up to $4,000 and is designed to help current teachers improve their skill set in the classroom or move into administration and to support future teachers in obtaining the required credentials to start a rewarding career as an educator.
The accredited, nonprofit college’s commitment to keeping costs lowered reduces the need for student borrowing, resulting in average graduate debt that is about half the national average.
Tennessee currently faces a significant teacher shortage. With the stress and dynamics of teaching virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic and the transition back to in-person learning this past year, there are currently around 6,600 teaching positions open throughout the Volunteer State.
According to data sourced from the U.S. Census Bureau and the National Center for Education Statistics (NCES), all states and the District of Columbia collectively report an unmet need of approximately 377,400 teachers for the 2022–23 school year, including elementary, secondary, and special education.
As part of a solution to this teacher shortage, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic, WGU’s Teachers College has graduated more than 32,700 students nationwide between Jan. 1, 2020, and Aug. 31, 2022, who have launched as licensed teachers or wo have advanced in their school-leader roles.
“At a time when the need for inspiring and innovative educators continues to grow, we want to help educators and aspiring educators pursue their academic dreams,” said Kimberly K. Estep, WGU Southeast regional vice president. “We’re incredibly honored to support the continued learning and hard work of the next generation of teachers and leaders.”
In the last 20 years, the Teachers College has conferred more than 70,000 degrees to educators across all 50 states, and has currently enrolled approximately 35,000 students.