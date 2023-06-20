Josh Davis

BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge High School Principal Josh Davis is leaving his post for a job heading secondary education, grades 6-12, in a neighboring school system. 

His new position is deputy chief academic officer for Washington County (Tennessee) Schools. 

