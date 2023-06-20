BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge High School Principal Josh Davis is leaving his post for a job heading secondary education, grades 6-12, in a neighboring school system.
His new position is deputy chief academic officer for Washington County (Tennessee) Schools.
In a news release, the Washington County system announced the placement Tuesday afternoon. Sullivan County Schools already had advertised West Ridge principal as an open position on its website.
Sullivan County Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said the plan is to have someone chosen before school starts in August but that an interim appointment is another option.
"We will be conducting screenings and interviews as needed as we have the candidate pool for review," Rafalowski said.
Davis was the first principal of West Ridge when it opened in Aug. 9, 2021, and lead the school through two school years not counting time he spent in preparing the school to open.
"I'm excited about the opportunity and ready to get started," Davis said Tuesday afternoon. He is to start July 1 after his contract with Sullivan County Schools expires June 30.
“I am eager and excited to join the leadership team and Washington County Schools," Davis said in the news release. "WCS has a rich history and tradition in providing a quality education for all students and I look forward to working with school leaders, teachers, and students in ensuring that all students in Washington County are prepared for college and career.”
Washington County Superintendent Jerry Boyd said the school system and its employees “are excited to add Dr. Davis to our Washington County Schools team. His experience, knowledge, record of success, passion for student success, and strong vision for high quality teaching and learning will be a tremendous asset in supporting our principals, teachers, and students in our high schools and middle school grades.”
Davis was one of three semi-finalists and then one of two finalists for Sullivan County director of schools late last year year before the Board of Education voted 5-2 to appoint Chuck Carter of Hamblen County.
Carter has been working for the school system since late March and will formally become director July 1, following the June 30 retirement of Rafalowski after 46 years with the system, including six years as director.
DAVIS RESUME
Davis, 43, has 19 years of experience in education.
He has a doctorate of education in leadership and policy analysis, a master’s in elementary education and a bachelor’s of science in early childhood education, all from ETSU.
He won Teacher of the Year in 2008 from Kingsport City Schools and High School Principal of the Year for 2021 from Sullivan County Schools.
He was chosen as West Ridge principal in July 2020 for the school that opened in August 2021.
Davis was principal of Sullivan North from July 2016 to September 2020, principal of Rock Springs Elementary from July 2012 to July 2016, and assistant principal of Sullivan Central High from July 2011 to July 2012.
Before that, he was curriculum specialist with KCS from July 2009 to July 2011, a third-grade teacher at Kingsport’s Kennedy Elementary from July 2007 to July 2009 and a fourth-grade teacher at Indian Springs Elementary in Sullivan County from August 2003 to May 2007.
The native of Bloomingdale, a community just northeast of Kingsport, graduated from Sullivan North High after attending Cedar Grove Elementary and then Lynn View Middle.
ANOTHER SULLIVAN PRINCIPALSHIP OPEN
The Sullivan school system also Wednesday is to start interviews for principal of Sullivan East Middle School, which is vacant after Greg Stallcup moved to Emmett Elementary School to replace Michele Murray, who Rafalowski said is moving to Williamson County to be closer to family.