NASHVILLE — West Ridge High School’s Unified Sports basketball team finished first in its division in the state tournament in Middle Tennessee last month.

The Sullivan County school, in its second year of competing in Unified Sports, won this year’s Division 3 title competing in a league organized by the Special Olympics, as explained in a recent article by Noah Maddox of Special Olympics Tennessee.

