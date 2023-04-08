NASHVILLE — West Ridge High School’s Unified Sports basketball team finished first in its division in the state tournament in Middle Tennessee last month.
The Sullivan County school, in its second year of competing in Unified Sports, won this year’s Division 3 title competing in a league organized by the Special Olympics, as explained in a recent article by Noah Maddox of Special Olympics Tennessee.
By all accounts and photographs, the students all were winners.
“When you think about Special Olympics, the first thing you think about is usually all of the athletes competing in their respective sports,” Maddox wrote in the online article on the Special Olympics Tennessee website.
He wrote that one aspect of competition that is still fairly new, but gaining a lot of momentum, is Unified Sports. At the Special Olympics Tennessee State Basketball Tournament the weekend of March 11, Maddox wrote that both sides were on full display.
West Ridge Assistant Principal Jennifer Wilburn said unified means “it’s general education students (called partners) in conjunction with special education students” playing in the games.
“This is our second year in the program,” said Wilburn, who is in charge of career technical education at West Ridge and also oversees special ed. Wilburn said Teresa Neal-Patterson, district behavior interventionist and special ed coordinator, started the unified program at West Ridge last school year.
A STORY OF GRACE
Grace Neal is a senior athlete from West Ridge, part of the Unified Sports District 32 made up of Hawkins and Sullivan counties.
Ashton Waller is a senior partner athlete also from West Ridge, and together they helped West Ridge score a win at the state tournament despite the five-hour drive from Sullivan County down to Lipscomb University. West in the last two games beat Cheatham County Central High from Ashland City 33-27 and Powell High 28-17.
According to the article by Maddox, Neal didn’t start playing organized basketball until two years ago, but despite that, she says she “loves it (basketball) so much.”
“No words can express how I feel about basketball, I just enjoy it so much,” she told Maddox for his article.
That much is apparent on the court as well in the way she plays, he wrote.
“There have been some ups and downs,” Neal said about her time playing basketball at West Ridge. But with her being named MVP of the team last year in her first season and then helping her team make it to Lipscomb, Maddox wrote that the highs have been pretty high.
WALLER’S STORY
Waller is one of the unified partners. In Unified Sports, teams are made up of people of similar age and ability, which makes practices more fun and games more challenging and exciting for all. Waller had a lot of great things to say about his experience as a unified partner.
“It was easy,” Waller said of the regional tournament held in East Tennessee that led to West Ridge qualifying for the state tournament. “They simplified everything for us so we could just play basketball and have fun, and everybody had a good time.”
Waller had a lot more good things to say about being a Unified Partner and how great his experiences have been in his time participating.
“Being a Unified Partner, it’s all about trying to give back, trying to help the athletes,” Waller said. “This whole system works really well to support the athletes and grow better in not just sports but in the real world.”
“Their personality shines more thanks to Unified Sports,” Waller told Maddox. “I have a friend on the team that wouldn’t talk to anyone last year, and after playing for an entire year he is now the most outspoken person I know.
“It makes me happy,” Waller told Maddox, as a smile he was trying so hard to hold back finally took over his face. “It’s heartwarming.”
Team members are Cole Pascale, Brandon McGuire, Casey Raleigh, Brady Edwards, Ethan Maynard, Neal and Gabriel Rinehart.
The manager is Seth Goad.
Partners are Cale Bryant, Houston Sherfey, Waller, Josh Seto and Jeremiah Kirkpatrick. Coaches are Tony Seymour, Keifer Parker and Bentley Price.
Wilburn said that she, Neal-Patterson and Seymour drove vans to transport the students to Middle Tennessee, where the team played a preliminary game March 10 and the final two games March 11.
The team will be recognized at the Board of Education’s May 9 meeting.
FINDING A COMMON THREAD
Having talked to more Unified Partners that aren’t just Ashton Waller, Maddox wrote, they all tend to say the same thing. “Once they are involved, they love every moment of it,” he wrote.
“One of the best moments was when we beat Volunteer,” Waller said. “Just seeing everybody’s face light up with complete joy when everybody got their medals. It was a great day.”
Waller’s experience definitely isn’t alone. Being a Unified Partner brings so much joy to not just the person volunteering, but also to the athletes themselves.
Learn more about Unified Sports and find a program near you by going online to https://www.specialolympicstn.org/unified-sports?locale=en.
Noah Maddox of the Special Olympics Tennessee/Unified Sports contributed to this article.