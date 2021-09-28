BLOUNTVILLE — Pieces from former high schools literally have become part of the wolf welcoming visitors to the campus of Sullivan County’s newest school.
A metal sculpture of a wolf, created from scrap metal from Sullivan South, Central and North high schools by students of the old South High, stands guard in the roundabout at the new West Ridge High School.
West Ridge, which has Wolves as it mascot, is the first new high school since Sullivan North and South opened in 1980. The school is located off Exit 63 of Interstate 81 at 380 Lynn Road.
West Ridge Principal Josh Davis and Assistant Principal Josh Smith, along with Charlie Hubbard, maintenance and custodian supervisor for Sullivan County Schools and a former career technical education teacher, said the sculpture was created in the spring and summer before the school opened and was put in place a few weeks after it opened on Aug. 9.
Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said the sculpture was installed after soil was placed in that area.
“It was worked on primarily by Gage Durham in welding class at Sullivan South High School last year as a project for the new school,” Davis said.
“Metal pieces were from all three of the high schools, North, South and Central,” he said.
According to folks in the career technical education section of West Ridge, the other students who worked on the sculpture included Tripp Barnes, Adam Bays, Tristan Fox and at least two more. Former South welding instructor Adam Houser helped oversee the project, they said.