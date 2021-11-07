BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge High School will hold a ribbon cutting and open house Thursday at 4:30 p.m., followed by an open house running until 7.
Weather permitting, a short ceremony open to the public will be held on the outdoor brick walk, known as the Ridge Walk, to the football stadium.
Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski said the event, originally set for August but postponed because of rain, was delayed to allow for the arrival and installation of some items in the school, as well as some finishing touches for the baseball and softball fields.
The school is located off Exit 63 of Interstate 81 at 380 Lynn Road.
“I’m just amazed at how well that (new high school) went,” school board attorney Pat Hull said Thursday at a called meeting for the board’s annual self-evaluation report. “My first visit over there it was a farm with a mobile home on it.”
The school of about 1,900 students is a combination of Sullivan North, South and Central high schools. It opened Monday, Aug. 9 on a staggered schedule of two grades a day until all four grade levels attended the following Friday.