BLOUNTVILLE — The proposed West Ridge High School swimming pool and building, to house aquatics and possibly a wrestling venue, is another step toward becoming a reality.
The Sullivan County Board of Education, which in a 7-0 vote on a non-agenda item approved paying CHA Consulting Inc. to work with a local architect on the pool, also chose a new chairman Thursday night in a 4-3 vote.
By acclamation, it appointed a vice chairman who’s done that job once before.
CHANGE OF LEADERSHIP
At the start of the board meeting as the first business item, per Tennessee law, the annual early September nominations were opened for chairman by Director of School Chuck Carter.
Vice Chairman Michael Hughes nominated incumbent Chairman Randall Jones, while member Paul Robinson nominated Matthew “Matt” Price, the newest board member.
The vote was 4-3 for Price, with Mark Ireson, Price, Robinson and Matthew Spivey voting for Price and Hughes, Jones and Mary Rouse voting for Jones.
Spivey then nominated Jones for vice chairman, but Jones declined. After that, Ireson nominated Spivey.
Price, who began presiding over the meeting immediately upon his election, accepted a motion by Jones to elect Spivey by acclamation.
Jones has served as chairman for three one-year terms, while Hughes has served as vice chairman for two years and earlier chairman for four years.
In comments toward the end of the meeting, Spivey and others board members thanked Jones and Hughes for their leadership. Spivey also said his vote for Price was not an indication of any lack of confidence in Jones.
“It’s good to have a new face,” Spivey said of turnover in board leadership, adding that he hoped the board members would pull in the same direction.
Jones said he would continue pulling, as well as pushing, maybe even more so as a member than he had as chairman.
Jones also said he was proud to see Price, a former student of Jones when Jones worked in the Bristol, Tennessee, school system, follow him as chairman.
Ireson, who has tangled in the past with Hughes, thanked Jones and Hughes for their service. “It’s been hard work, and it’s been well noticed,” Ireson said.
POOL AGREEMENT
As for the West Ridge pool, Jones during the work session before the meeting said the hiring of Albany, New York-based CHA, via a South Carolina satellite office, didn’t have to have board approval but that he wanted to be sure there was no question the board approved the move.
The board has voted to proceed with using a local architectural firm to plan for the pool, with an estimated cost of about $9 million. The pool was not included in the initial construction of West Ridge, which opened in August of 2021, because of what board members have said was a lack of available funding.
However, the money for the almost 22,000-square-foot project is projected to be available now using fund balance.
A Sept. 1 letter from CHA Vice President Ed O’Hara and Senior Aquatic Engineer Matt Cathone indicated the fee would be $11,900 for the aquatic engineering services and $4,5000 for wrestling architectural services for a total fee of $16,400.
The letter was to Kingsport-based CainRashWest architect and President Dineen West.
On top the that, the letter suggested budgeting $800 for reimbursable expenses for things such as travel, printing and communication for the aquatic part of the project but nothing additional for the wrestling part.
And those fees of up to $17,200 would be on top of $6,000 in fees, to be paid to CRW, the local architect, for a total of $23,200, according to a Sept. 5 letter from West to Assistant Sullivan County Purchasing Agent Michelle Ramey.
In a related vote, the board approved turning a grassed area of campus into a paved band practice field, drill area and parking lot after its use is done as lay down area for construction of a pending access driveway from the campus north to Henry Harr Road.
Jones said the driveway project is awaiting one permit, with recent board comments that it might done possibly in time for use in 2024. That was a projected timeline for the pool at one point, although the CHA latter doesn’t give a time frame for construction and Jones said there isn’t one.