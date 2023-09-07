BLOUNTVILLE — The proposed West Ridge High School swimming pool and building, to house aquatics and possibly a wrestling venue, is another step toward becoming a reality.

The Sullivan County Board of Education, which in a 7-0 vote on a non-agenda item approved paying CHA Consulting Inc. to work with a local architect on the pool, also chose a new chairman Thursday night in a 4-3 vote.


