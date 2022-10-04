BLOUNTVILLE — Gracie Alyssa McBryant’s first Friday night homecoming football game as a high school student and marching band member also was her last.

The 14-year-old West Ridge High School clarinet player performed in a homecoming half-time show on Sept. 23 and died 8 days later, Saturday, Oct. 1, in a camper fire in the Akard community just west of Bristol shortly before 6 a.m.

