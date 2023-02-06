Editor’s note: This is part of an ongoing series of Teacher Spotlight articles about educators nominated by principals, assistant principals and other building administrators in the greater Kingsport area.
BLOUNTVILLE — Krystall Wallen, a veteran Sullivan County teacher with almost three decades in the classroom and 14 years as a two-sport coach, has made this week’s Kingsport Times News Teacher Spotlight.
“After 28 years working as an educator it would be easy to coast to retirement and a life after leaving the classroom,” Dr. Justin Calhoun, dean of academics for West Ridge High School, wrote in his Teacher Spotlight nomination.
“That may be true for some, but not for Krystall Wallen, a math teacher at West Ridge High School,” Calhoun wrote. “She’s the first car on campus and the last car to leave; everyday.”
Calhoun said Wallen, in January chosen the school district’s 2022-23 high school teacher of the year, has taught every math course from pre-algebra to pre-calculus and has excelled at every one. She has been a teacher of the year and coach of the year on three separate occasions, and Calhoun said that leadership is demonstrated consistently “every day, every class period, every year.”
Wallen graduated from Daniel Boone High School and Milligan College, now Milligan University. In college, she was a two-sport athlete in softball and basketball.
She began her teaching career at Sullivan South High School and coached both sports for a total of 14 years — softball as head coach and basketball as assistant coach. In 2017, she was honored as Sullivan County teacher of the year and inducted into the Daniel Boone Sports Hall of Fame. She moved to West Ridge when Sullivan South, North and Central high schools consolidated.
“When I talk about instructional excellence and academic rigor, Krystall Wallen comes to mind. She holds every student to a high standard and demands nothing less than their best effort,” Cahoun wrote. “No one cares more about or does more for students than Ms. Wallen.”
She is married to Andy Wallen, also in his 28th year in education and working in Johnson City Schools, where he has coached baseball.