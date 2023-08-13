BLOUNTVILLE — If an online auction doesn’t work to sell land, what about a land swap?
That’s the basic thought and plan Sullivan County Schools officials have.
The Board of Education Tuesday night voted for Director of Schools Chuck Carter and board Chairman Randall Jones to talk with an unnamed West Ridge High School area land owner about a land swap between the school system and the land owner.
FARMHOUSE AUCTION A BUST
In a 7-0 vote, the board authorized Carter and Jones to talk with a nearby property owner of about two acres about swapping for land the school system tried to sell at an online auction for the 899 Henry Harr Road property. The board recently declared the property surplus.
The swap would supply land to be used for a future school access road connecting West Ridge High at 380 Lynn Road. The new connecting road would be mostly on land on the west side of Lynn Road across from West Ridge.
It would connect West Ridge through a farm field to Jericho Drive and thus state Route 357 near the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee.
Jones said the school system, in order to construct the planned road linking to Jericho Drive, still would have to buy a small section of land from another commercial property owner but that he thought it best to talk with the owner of the roughly two acres about a swap before approaching the other land owner.
According to online property assessment maps, some land adjoining the county parcel on the west side of Lynn road is owned by the Jericho Temple, but Jones said the Temple is not the owner of the potential swapped parcel and declined to identify the potential swapper.
NO BIDS MADE DURING ONLINE AUCTION
An online auction in July drew no bids on two acres of land, one vacant with a minimum bid of $50,000 and the other with a white farmhouse, garage and outbuildings for a minimum bid of $75,000.
The board decided to have Carter and Jones talk with the nearby land owner and report to the board at its Sept. 7 board meeting before considering the relisting the property with an online auction.
However, there is interest from people who want to buy the farmhouse and lot, albeit after the auction closed in late July.
A written offer after bidding ended would meet the minimum on both parcels, Jones said, and others also have expressed interest, he added.
The board may come back at its Sept. 7 meeting and vote to relist the parcels online or instruct Carter and Jones, who are the systems’ Executive Committee, to go into further negotiations for a land swap.
Other options would include an in-person auction or listing the land with a real estate agent, both of which would include costs and the auction including costs even if the land wasn’t sold.