BLOUNTVILLE — West Ridge and Sullivan East High Schools each will have an activities director and a dean of academics for the 2021-22 school year, the Sullivan County school board has decided.
In addition, the Board of Education has gone on record asking Tennessee not to hold COVID-19 enrollment dips against the school system and to cancel standardized testing for the current school year.
The board voted 7-0 on all three things at its meeting on Thursday.
WHY TWO NEW POSITIONS?
East Principal Andy Hare said the number of school events and activities at each of the schools would justify the new position. Otherwise, he said the job would continue to be done by multiple people and things would likely fall through the cracks.
He said it would not be limited to overseeing athletic activities but would include other club and group events as well as community events at the schools.
Josh Davis, appointed West Ridge principal in July, said the academic dean among other things would help oversee scheduling that would be complex because some students at West Ridge would take courses at East and vice versa, as well as the schools having a mix of block and singleton scheduling.
Davis said the position would be between a principal and assistant principal, although the pay is proposed to be the same as a teacher position and based on an 11-month contract.
Board member Michael Hughes said he doesn’t want to see an existing principal or other employee take the position and make less than current salary, and member Mary Rouse, a former principal, said that could be accomplished by having additional duties with pay supplements.
Board Chairman Randall Jones said savings from consolidating schools would more than pay for the new positions and could cover pay raises for teachers and other employees to be studied by a special committee the board approved for formation by a 7-0 vote.
RESOLUTIONS
The board, like others in Northeast Tennessee, also approved a resolution asking the state not penalize the school systems financially in the 2020-21 school year for dips in enrollment during COVID-19.
In addition, the board approved another resolution asking the state to waive mandatory standardized testing, including end-of-course tests in high school and Tennessee Comprehensive Achievement Test (TCAT), for the 2020-21 school year.