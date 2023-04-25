KINGSPORT — Kingsport school board members Tuesday evening got a preview of what will become the largest dollar amount budget, and likely the largest percentage increase budget, in the history of Kingsport City Schools.
They also got some news they already knew but that hit home nonetheless: Veteran educator Jim Welch is resigning from the board effective the middle of this year.
The 2023-24 draft budget is more than $111 million in all funds, including almost $100 million in the General Fund, thanks to a new Tennessee funding formula and continued record sales tax collections.
WELCH makes it official
In contrast to smiles from getting good budget news, some on the five-member Board of Education became tearful at meeting’s end when Welch announced he will leave the board effective July 1.
“It makes me emotional,” said BOE President Melissa Woods, not the only board member with visible tears Tuesday night.
As Welch promised last year, he announced he will resign at the end of what would have been the end of his first term until the Board of Mayor and Aldermen in December 2021 voted to move the city elections forward about 15 months.
He has served the school system 34 years, including three decades as a teacher.
DETAILS OF DEPARTURE
“Today I submitted my letter of resignation to the mayor,” Welch said at the end of a nearly two-hour BOE work session on the 2023-24 budget.
Welch said his resignation letter to Mayor Pat Shull means he will be gone July 1 and Shull will appointment a replacement to serve until the August 2024 election and subsequent swearing in on or about Sept. 1, 2024.
The old municipal election date in May of 2023 would have had his seat on the ballot, but the BMA last year moved the election forward to August of 2024 to match up with Sullivan and Hawkins counties’ general elections and state primaries, with the hopes of spurring more interest and participation in local elections, as well as saving money by piggybacking on an existing election date.
Welch, however, said he in 2019 promised the voters and his wife, Vikki, he would serve one four-year term and no more.
“I have nothing to do with whomever replaces me,” Welch said, although he said the standard practice in such situations has mostly been for the mayor to appoint someone who won’t run for the seat, either a former school board member or city official.
However, former Mayor Dennis Phillips appointed Eric Hyche and Todd Golden to the board to fill out unexpired terms. Both went on to win election to full terms, and Golden remains on the board as vice president, but Hyche was defeated in a subsequent election.
Welch is known to generations of parents and former students after having served 30 years as a history teacher at Robinson Middle School, from 1976 to 2006, and was elected to the board in 2019 with a self-imposed term limit of one.
The board later chose him chairman, which he did for one year in a pledge reminiscent of his pledge for one board term, but he said the time has come to keep the promise he made to the voters, fellow board members and his wife.
“I think we’re going to be in for a great ride,” Welch said of the updated facilities plan, unveiled Monday at a joint BOE-BMA work session.
“What a terrific experience it’s been for me,” Welch said. “It’s been a good ride.”
IMMEDIATE PLANS
Welch, asked after the meeting about his post-school board plans, said he plans to fulfill a promise he made to his wife in 2019.
“I promised my wife that we would live in Europe for a few years,” Welch said after the work session. He said they haven’t chosen where to take up residence quite yet and may visit multiple areas.
LOOKING BACK, AHEAD
Welch said he is proud to serve on a board and for a school system and city that last year chose to spend $21 million on the Buck Van Huss Dome at Dobyns-Bennett High School because of structural issues affecting the circa 1967 wooden dome, ensuring the safety of the iconic structure for students, staff faculty and the public for decades to come.
He also is a fan of the draft facilities plan that would turn much of the former Sullivan North High School, home to the new Tribe Athletic Center filling in for the D-B dome, also into a new elementary school (estimated to cost $32 million) and to build a new elementary school in Lynn Garden (estimated to cost $37 million).
The draft plan also would close Roosevelt, Kennedy and Jackson elementary schools, move Cora Cox Academy, school nutrition and maintenance to new locations, start a new “Middle School-EXCEL” along the lines of D-B EXCEL and rezone the entire school system for elementary and middle students.
BUDGET OVERVIEW
Welch said he didn’t want to be the center of attention and wanted instead to draw attention to the 2023-24 draft budget outline by KCS Chief Budget Officer David Frye.
The 2023-24 draft budget of $111,397,476, with $99.886 million in the General Purpose School Fund compared to the initially approved 2022-23 amount of $86,155,100, is to go before the board, including Welch, at the May 9 voting meeting. It includes three other funds.
A large chunk of revenue is coming from Tennessee’s new funding formula that is pumping $1 billion into schools across the Volunteer State.
The draft GP budget would be an increase of $13,730,000 from the current year’s initial plan, which Frye said was the largest GP budget ever in raw dollars and very likely in percentage increase.
The draft School Nutrition Budget of $4,287,800 is self-supporting other than about $3 million in federal revenues, including a universal free meal program called the Community Eligibility Provision to remain in place at Sevier Middle School and Jackson, Kennedy, Lincoln and Roosevelt elementary schools.
The draft Federal Projects budget is $6,338,056, while the Special Projects budget is $795,620.