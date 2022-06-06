KINGSPORT — West Ridge High School physics teacher Ruth Leonard shares her passion about teaching and electric vehicles in a recently launched Volkswagen YouTube campaign.
Part of a series titled “The Things That Drive Us,” the YouTube video came out May 17 and has made some rounds on Facebook.
The video focuses on Leonard’s push to introduce students, especially females, to science and how her new Volkswagen ID.4 fits her lifestyle. The car is an EV, short for electric vehicle.
Leonard, 59, said she is usually an early adopter of new technology.
“They said I had reviewed the car favorably,” Leonard said of her first contact about participating in the video. “I had.”
The German-made ID.4 she owns, a 2021 model, will be joined in the United States by ID.4s made at Volkswagen’s Chattanooga plant starting with the 2023 model.
Leonard drives a 22-mile round trip each school day from her Kingsport home, and all told, including a road trip to the Dip Dog in Marion, Virginia, she has put just shy of 12,000 miles on the vehicle in about a year.
WHAT DRIVES HER TO DRIVE ELECTRIC?
Friend Lucy Fleming of Kingsport is a member of a weekly Zoom knitting club that includes Leonard, and both said club members have responded well to the video campaign, sharing it with friends and family.
Fleming rode along with Leonard during a trip to Nashville last summer and a trip to the Dip Dog. Leonard on Friday gave a reporter a brief ride around Kingsport in her car to show its acceleration and power.
“It’s (the VW video) kind of like this is the type of person who would drive our car,” Fleming said.
Leonard readily admitted she’s an advocate for lessening her carbon footprint.
Leonard at first said she assumed the video would focus on the car and why she liked it. But after preliminary questions on Google Meet and more than a day’s worth of in-person video, the evening of March 25 and a long day March 26 in Kingsport and Sullivan County, the focus was mostly on her and why she teaches.
She summed it up by her goal to “be a positive influence in regard to science” and a role model for women. She has taught 37 years, including 14 in Sullivan County and before that in Georgia and her native South Carolina.
Most of the “classroom” footage was shot at an Aquatic Center classroom in Kingsport, while footage of her driving across a green metal bridge was over South Holston Lake in eastern Sullivan County, near the winding two-lane road scenes finishing up the video.
“The location is not obvious of any of them (the scenes),” Leonard said.
The students shown are some of her former West Ridge students, who were on spring break at the time, as well as some students from Dobyns-Bennett High School. The latter are children of friends, she said.
In the video, Leonard talks about helping female students bring their voice to science and helping all students learn about science. The car was part of the video but not the primary focus.
“They keep asking me about me,” Leonard said of her part of the campaign, which launched May 17. However, she didn’t find out about it until a week later from a student as the first school year at West Ridge came to a close.
WHAT IS ‘FUEL’ COST?
Leonard has to pay extra for license plates each year, about $100 more than most, because her EV generates no gasoline or diesel taxes.
The free power on the road from Electricity America and at some other public locations is great, she said, but once her three-year free period is over, she expects to pay about 43 cents a kilowatt hour for fast charging, compared to 9 cents per hour for her power at home.
The 43 cents is comparable to a 30-miles-per gallon vehicle with current gas prices of about $4.30 a gallon, but the 9 cents per kilowatt hour would be substantially less. She also uses a phone app, A Better Route Planner, that can help her plan trips to hit charging stations.
LEONARD TAKES POST-SCHOOL ROAD TRIP
Leonard was interviewed Wednesday as she returned from a trip to visit her parents in South Carolina, stopping to plug in her car for charging near Charleston. She spent 35 minutes getting the batteries up to a 91% charge.
She chose the electric VW to replace her Jeep Grand Cherokee, giving up her ability to tow a camping trailer but lessening her carbon footprint. Her husband, Armstrong Construction Co. owner John Leonard, drives a company pickup.
“As a science teacher, I like all the investigation stuff. I’ve always wanted one (an EV). I’m environmentally concerned,” Leonard said. “Their point was who drove this car.”
ON THE EV CAR HUNT
Leonard began her quest for a new vehicle in the summer of 2021, first looking at the Ford Mach-E and then the Volkswagen.
She said she talked with a Mach-E owner who loves his electric Ford, but she didn’t like the car’s feel, so she started looking at a white ID.4 in Kingsport. White wasn’t a color she wanted, so she ended up finding a blue one in Johnson City. (The color of her vehicle is close to the West Ridge blue.)
It was out with the gas-powered Jeep and in with the EV from Volkswagen.
“I don’t buy any gas,” Leonard said, adding that for three years while on trips she charges from Electricity America quick chargers where they are available. “I spend about $20 a month charging my car.”
She’s been to Nashville and Polly’s Island, South Carolina, in the car, although she laments the lack of the faster or fastest chargers at Myrtle Beach and her hometown of Georgetown, South Carolina.
The fastest chargers are Level 3 chargers, which can charge a battery enough for some interstate travel in an hour or two.
Level 2 chargers, like the one at her home and in the parking garage in downtown Kingsport, charge her car overnight.
Level 1 chargers, like the one she uses at her parents’ home in South Carolina, can take a couple of days for a full charge and use regular 110-volt residential power.
However, the lack of an internal combustion engine frees up some storage space in the VW.
“I don’t have an engine, so I have a lot of room in the car,” which she said is about the size of a Subaru Outback.
Leonard said newer models of the ID.4 will offer all-wheel drive, although she said the battery weight distribution avoids rear-end slide like her husband’s work pickup has without cargo to help hold it to the road.
That’s a good thing since she plans to leave for another summer vacation road trip in her EV later this week.