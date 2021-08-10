BLOUNTVILLE — Wolves, welcome to the Ridge.
West Ridge High School opened on Monday to students for the first time with traffic backups on Lynn Road in front of the school but no major hitches, according to Sullivan County Interim Director of Schools Evelyn Rafalowski and Sheriff Jeff Cassidy.
Enrollment at the school has topped 2,000, although Rafalowski said a better number probably will emerge Friday and an even more accurate one after about 10 days of school.
Tennessee starts counting enrollment numbers on the 20th day of school. The unofficial total at West Ridge on Monday morning was 2,031, Principal Josh Davis said, but walk-ins were registering as school started on Monday.
“It’s a beautiful school,” Cassidy said.
WHAT IS THE FIRST WEEK PLAN?
Rafalowski said most of the first week would be orientation and campus tours, many facilitated by 15 student ambassadors, as students, staff and faculty get acquainted to the more than 300,000-square-foot facility. The school also had fire drills Monday, Rafalowski said.
She said it would be later in the week before she’d have projections on the systemwide enrollment or enrollment at West Ridge and other individual schools.
“We still have lots to get done,” Rafalowski said of items including digital video boards next to the gym to show what’s going on inside the gym, digital menu boards in the cafeteria and outside flags. In addition, a new metal sculpture of a wolf to sit in the traffic circle at the school has yet to be installed but should be soon, possibly by the weekend, Rafalowski said.
The school had juniors and seniors attend Monday, when Rafalowski stood in the middle of the driveway to welcome students in cars and buses and others coming into the school.
Students arrived by driving, being dropped off or by school bus.
All told, 25 regular buses and five special education ones serve West Ridge, located at 380 Lynn Road behind the Second Harvest Food Bank off Exit 63 of Interstate 81.
The new school also can be reached via Shipley Ferry Road or through back roads in Indian Springs on Henry Harr Road.
WHAT WERE ROAD IMPROVEMENTS?
The Highway Department worked on Lynn Road and its intersection with Henry Harr Road, which has a new stop sign for traffic on Henry Harr. Kingsport also did roadwork on its section of roads leading to the school.
Long-term plans include a driveway to Henry Harr and possibly a new access road across the Bishop property the school system is buying, connecting the school directly to state Route 357, or Airport Parkway.
“We’re just trying to get the traffic flow right coming in off Henry Harr and Lynn,” Cassidy said. Lynn Road starts out with a 25 mph speed limit before a 20 mph school zone speed limit kicks in before the West Ridge driveway. “For a first day, half capacity, it went pretty good.”
Rafalowski and the sheriff said congestion at Sullivan Heights Middle, the former Sullivan South High in Colonial Heights, was high because that campus was designed more for students drivers than car drop-offs, but they said there is room to queue lines of vehicles in the former high school parking lot if need be.
West Ridge has three school resource officers, or SROs, but Cassidy said at least 12 deputies were on hand Monday at the new school, which is a consolidation of Sullivan North, South and Central high schools. The deputies included some directing traffic in front of the school, others helping inside the school and one monitoring things from Exit 63.
Rafalowski and Cassidy said the traffic flow on the West Ridge campus might be tweaked a bit, but Cassidy said things went well considering many of the 1,000 or so juniors and seniors in attendance probably drove and likely will again when they next attend Wednesday.
When freshmen and sophomores attend Tuesday and Thursday, they said those grade levels likely would either mostly ride buses or be dropped off by parents.
WHAT DOES PRINCIPAL SAY?
Davis said the senior and freshman classes are the largest at West Ridge, while the sophomore and junior classes are of comparable size, so the staggered start split the student body roughly in half.
“Our largest two groups in the building are seniors and freshmen,” Davis said.
“I’m very pleased with how this went,” Davis said, then quipping: “I’ve not yet sat in my seat at my office. Maybe I will during fall break.”
At least one freshman inadvertently attended West Ridge on Monday, but during an interview just outside the gym where students gathered to await being called out to homerooms, Davis said that student was assisted.
On Friday, all four grade levels are to attend, which is why Rafalowski said the count by that day would be better.
Sullivan County Board of Education Chairman Randall Jones and former Chairman Michael Hughes were on hand for the opening, with Jones helping oversee some drone videos and photos that among other things will give a bird’s-eye view of the traffic situation in the mornings and afternoons.
WHEN IS RIBBON CUTTING?
A formal ribbon cutting for the school, to be held near the walk leading to the football stadium, is set for 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 18.
Monday morning, student groups in homerooms were touring the campus.
Times News Staff Writer J.H. Osborne contributed to this article.