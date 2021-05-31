KINGSPORT — Washington Elementary School has become the second designated STEM School in Kingsport City Schools, an honor bestowed by Tennessee education officials.
The Tennessee Department of Education and the Tennessee STEM Innovation Network announced recently that Washington received the Tennessee STEM School Designation for 2021.
The school, in the Hawkins County portion of Kingsport, joins D-B EXCEL, which received the designation in 2018. The school is one of 13 schools to receive the designation this year and is one of 61 schools to get the designation since the program began in 2018.
WHAT IS THE HONOR?
This honor recognizes schools for preparing students for postsecondary and future career success by committing to promote STEM and/or STEAM (science, technology, engineering arts and mathematics) learning for their students.
“I am so excited to have the work that has been going on at George Washington Elementary to be recognized at the state level,” KCS Superintendent Dr. Jeff Moorhouse said in a news release.
“This has been a journey they have been on for a number of years and did not give up in the midst of challenging circumstances this year. The commitment to the vision created by Principal Heather Wolf and the faculty of George Washington is amazing.”
The designation program is aligned to Gov. Bill Lee’s Future Workforce Initiative and goal to triple the number of STEM-designated schools.
“STEM-based education helps prepare students for future success in both their academic education and in their careers,” Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn said. “Gov. Lee and the department are committed to providing students with STEM learning experiences to enrich their education, and we are thrilled to see the number of the STEM-designated schools continue to grow.”
HOW LONG DID PROCESS TAKE?
Principal Wolf said the journey to the designation came after years of work.
“Our school has been on a journey for the past several years to implement a project-based learning model rich in real world problems and STEM practices,” Wolf said. “It feels wonderful to have reflected on our practices and know that others recognize our efforts with this designation from TDOE and TSIN.
“Each effort we make in this area equips our students with skills for college, career, and life. Our dedicated staff has spent the past few years studying this approach and making shifts in our practices to ensure that our vision for our students is possible.”
Tennessee House Finance Subcommittee and Chairman and state Rep. Gary Hicks, R-Rogersville, said the program rewards efforts to prepare students for “job fields that will be in demand when our students graduate” but “may not yet exist” by helping give them a strong grasp of core STEM concepts.
WHAT DOES SCHOOL RECEIVE?
In addition to the designation lasting until 2026, a banner will be mailed for display and a $10,000 grant from Lee’s Future Workforce Initiative will be given to to help continue the STEM/STEAM programs at the school.
Each winning school was evaluated through an application process including a self-evaluation, interviews and hosting site visits with the Tennessee STEM Designation review team. The designation rubric included five focus areas: infrastructure, curriculum and instruction, professional development, achievement and community and post-secondary partnerships.
The program, developed in partnership with the STEM Leadership Council, is to provide a “roadmap” for schools to successfully implement a STEM and/or STEAM education plan at the local level.
Schools that receive this honor also serve as models from which others may visit and learn. All K–12 schools serving students in Tennessee are eligible.