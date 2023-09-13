University of Tennessee System President Randy Boyd talks with a group of West Ridge High School students after the formal part of his UT Promise tour visit to the Sullivan County School in Blountville Wednesday morning.
A West Ridge High School student aim her cell phone to get a QR code on her cell phone. She and other seniors took the quiz to help determine which of five University of Tennessee schools would be the best fit for them. This was at the fourth annual UT Promise tour, which stopped Wednesday morning at Sullivan County's West Ridge High School in Blountville.
University of Tennessee System President Randy Boyd, fourth from left, poses with Sullivan East High School Principal Andy Hare, fifth from left, and others at the Sullivan County high school Wednesday morning. Boyd was there on the fourth annual UT Promise tour, which finished up with three stops in Northeast Tennessee after five non-consecutive days starting Sept. 1.
University of Tennessee System President Randy Boyd, center, after a photo with his entourage that is to appear in the forthcoming West Ridge High School yearbook. He was at the school and two others in Northeast Tennessee Wednesday on the fourth annual UT Promise tour, promoting a last-dollar scholarship for which students with a family gross adjusted income of $75,000 or less are eligible.
University of Tennessee System President Randy Boyd gives the the formal part of his UT Promise tour visit to the Sullivan County School in Blountville Wednesday morning. It was the fourth annual tour and also made stops at Sullivan East High School near Bluff City and David Crockett High in Washington County.
BLOUNTVILLE — When it comes time for high school seniors to pick a college, University of Tennessee President Randy Boyd says their short list should be schools from which the president visited their campus.
In the interest of full transparency, he made that statement during a visit to West Ridge High School to meet with seniors Wednesday morning. Afterward, he visited Sullivan East High School near Bluff City and then to David Crockett High in Washington County.
"You want to go to a university want wants you," Boyd said, adding that a school that sends a president to say "please come to my university" is worthy of short list consideration.
During the meeting, he showed students a promotional video for the system and tossed out T-shirts to students.
MAKING LAST THREE TOUR STOPS
Wednesday's three Northeast Tennessee stops were the final ones on the 2023 UT Promise tour, a fourth annual one. It was to promote the state-funded UT system's recent announcement it was extending the qualifying income level for UT Promise scholarship recipients once again, this time from $60,000 to $75,000 in adjusted gross income.
The university increased the income level from $50,000 to $60,000 in 2021.
Seniors used a QR code during the meeting with Boyd to take a short quiz to gauge their best fit in the UT system among.
Those are: UT Knoxville, this year with a record 36,000 students and 300 academic programs; UT Chattanooga with 11,000 students and more than 100 programs, UT Martin with 7,000 students and a more rural setting, the smaller UT Southern in Pulaski with 1,000 students; and the UT Health Science Center in Memphis, which trains doctors and nurses, among other things.
ADMISSION CRITERIA, MONEY DETAILS
"If you're in the top 10% of your class, you're guaranteed admission" to a UT system school, Boyd told the West Ridge seniors in the school auditorium. The same goes for those with a 4.0 grade point average and, except for UT Knoxville, those with a 23 ACT or a 3.2 GPA.
"UT Promise is more than a scholarship program; it's a promise that we make to the young people of Tennessee. It's a promise that their dreams, ambitions and hard work will not be limited by financial barriers,” Boyd said in an earlier news release. “Through UT Promise, we are investing in the next generation of leaders, innovators and change-makers who will shape the future of our state and beyond."
In addition to adjustments in income level, UT Promise will also guarantee a minimum $500 award per semester for qualifying students. These scholarship program enhancements represent additional steps taken by the school to decrease students’ cost to attend the UT school of their choice while also incentivizing program engagement.
This was the fifth day of the tour, not done on consecutive days, and included stops in Knoxville, Morristown, Germantown, Collierville, Chattanooga, Cleveland, Ooltewah and Nashville.
SCHOLARSHIP DETAILS
UT Promise was originally launched in March 2019 for students with a adjusted gross household income of $50,000 or less. Since that time, more than 2,200 students have enrolled at a UT campus tuition-free. The program also matches eligible students with a volunteer mentor to help ensure success throughout a student’s college career.
UT Promise is a last-dollar scholarship program that guarantees free tuition and fees after other financial aid is received, such as Pell Grants, HOPE Scholarship, or other institutional scholarships, for qualifying undergraduate, Tennessee residents at the five UT campuses.
Students must qualify for the Hope Scholarship and meet the academic qualifications for the institution to be eligible for UT Promise. To learn more about UT Promise, go online to tennessee.edu/ut-promise.
After the meeting, Boyd talked with individual students and had photos made with students and administrators, as well as posed with his entourage for a photo that will appear in the forthcoming West Ridge yearbook.
"I haven't been in a yearbook in 47 years," Boyd said.
