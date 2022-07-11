BLOUNTVILLE — Eric Heiser, provost of a technical college in Ohio, says he would look outside the box and beyond the status quo if he were chosen the next Northeast State Community College president.
Heiser also said during an hourlong question-and-answer session he would continue teaching, albeit online, and work to promote the college’s and students’ accomplishments, as well as encourage and empower the faculty to do the same.
“I kind of like to do the ‘Undercover Boss’ thing,” Heiser said of presenting himself as an older adult student to others after nearly 20 years in higher education. “You will rarely see me in a tie,” he added, although he was wearing a suit and tie for his day on campus that included meeting with faculty and college officials.
“Servant leaders provide the resources and then let the people do their thing,” he said at the end of the hourlong afternoon session. Earlier in the day, he met with campus faculty and staff.
The would-be president also would change his Pizza with the Provost in Ohio to Pizza with the President in the Volunteer State, meeting informally with students. “Tell me what’s on your mind,” he said he would query. “What keeps you up at nights?”
WHO IS HEISER?
For more than two years, he has been provost at Central Ohio Technical College in Newark.
Heiser earned a Ph.D. in education and human resource studies-higher education leadership from Colorado State University; a master of arts in adult and postsecondary education and a bachelor’s of science in business administration, both from the University of Wyoming; and an associate of science in business administration from Central Wyoming College.
Before his time in Ohio, for six years he was dean of the School of Applied Technology and Technical Specialties at Salt Lake Community College.
HE ANSWERS QUESTIONS
In the public question-and-answer session of an hour Monday on campus, which was livestreamed and archived, Heiser said he never loses sight that community colleges and all higher education must meet students where they are to be successful in making students successful.
“We (community colleges) have the best ability to meet students where they are,” Heiser said when asked where community colleges would be in 10, 15 or 20 years, although he said some would cease to exist if they resist change and because of demographic changes.
He said he has no local or state connections other than some acquaintances who work in Tennessee higher education and that the job of president is to be the “chief cheerleader” on campus and for the general public.
Another finalist is the current interim president at Northeast, while one is a former college official and another works for a community college in Southwest Virginia.
Heiser or one the other three finalists, to be interviewed on campus separately on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday at 3:30 p.m. at the performing arts center, will replace Bethany Bullock, who resigned as Northeast’s sixth permanent president in March to spend more time with family.
Heiser said he thinks Northeast State is a quality school and he is impressed by local public schools where his daughters would attend, adding that he would plan to stay at least eight to 10 years if hired upon a recommendation of Tennessee Board of Regents Chancellor Flora W. Tydings and then a TBR vote on that recommendation.
“I already have a 100-day plan and that plan entails a lot of listening and learning,” Heiser said. “It’s all about fit” over geography. He said the Tennessee Promise and Tennessee Reconnect programs that cover the tuition for two years of community college are great resources in Tennessee.
MORE ANSWERS
Questions came via email from folks watching the livestream and from the in-person audience at the Wellmont Center for the Performing Arts.
Asked by an audience member about improving decreased enrollment and having more than one-third of students graduate in three years, Heiser said that many were part-time students and others were not in a position to graduate quickly because of full-time jobs and other commitments.
“It would be great if all students could finish their program in two years,” Heiser said, adding that the timeframe could be one, three or five years and that he doubts any community college would go better than 50% finishing an associate’s degree in two years. He said he’s more interested in retaining students.
ON OTHER MATTERS
Asked about:
• Online learning, he said students where he works indicated a strong desire for in-person learning but that online classes filled up first. He said a misconception is that online classes are easier but said that they are more difficult, especially for students who need more in-person learning. Hybrid learning is an option in between, he said.
• Roles of grants and other external funding, he said the best way to attract those is for the president on down to explain the successes of the school. “We just have to be willing to tell our story,” he said. He said strategic risks can be taken easier with grants and other external funding, finding out if the risk is successful through innovation and experimentation.
• Recruiting and retaining a talented and diverse workforce, he said he worked at the Ohio school with Intel on diversity and with Boeing at his pervious school in Utah on a pathway to training and a degree for aircraft technicians. He said with the birthrate down to levels of the 1930s, community colleges must attract older former students to re-engage and finish.
• Filling hard-to-fill instruction positions, he said he’d like to approach area industries to “give talent” by allowing employees to be part-time faculty but added that he wouldn’t want a mostly adjunct faculty at Northeast. However, in fields like nursing, he said in Ohio “dynamos” took full-time positions after being burned out.
About considering residence halls for Northeast, he said he thought that would be too inefficient and expensive a burden to pass along to students but that emergency vouchers for fuel and help in food and housing from AmeriCorps and the United Way could help.
• And about working remotely and time off to recuperate from burnout, he said he would “destigmatize” taking a break and unplugging, saying that he takes time off. “A burned-out president is not good for you,” he said. As for remote learning, “There are situations where remote work makes a lot of sense,” he said, but face-to-face learning is essential.