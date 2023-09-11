West Ridge High School Junior Air Force Officer Training Corps Capt. David Loo places the stars portion of a U.S. flag being retired into a fire Monday at Rock Springs Elementary School. That section is left intact because it represents the 50 states of the union.
West Ridge High School Cadet Senior Airman Vivian Edwards places the stripes section of a U.S. flat being retired into a fire at Rock Springs Elementary School Monday while JROTC Capt. David Loo, left, salutes.
Left to right, West Ridge High School Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps members Capt. Paul Taylor, a junior; Cadet Senior Airman Vivian Edwards, a sophomore, Capt. David Loo, a junior; Cadet Airman Basic Tyler Beard, a freshman; and Cadet Airman First Class Trinity Thrift, a sophomore.
Retired Air Force Master Sgt. Don Shawver, senior instructor of the Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps at West Ridge High School, speaks to Rock Springs Elementary students after a Monday morning flag retirement ceremony at the Sullivan County School.
Third grade Rock Springs Elementary teacher Caren Dean, left, and her father-in law, Carol Albright, attended the flag retirement ceremony at the school Monday morning. "He has never seen a flag retirement and we (at the school) thought it was appropriate on Sept. 11," Dean said. Albright served in the Army's First Calvary Division in Vietnam 1970-71.
KINGSPORT — The student body and faculty of Rock Springs Elementary got an up-close and personal view of a U.S. flag retirement ceremony Monday morning at the Sullivan County school.
Members of the West Ridge High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps or JROTC disposed of a tattered flag and then raised another on the school's flag pole. The school traditionally has such a ceremony each Sept. 11, the anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks, or the closest school day if Sept. 11 falls on a weekend.
Students got to view the disposal of the old flag by burning, and cadets then raised a flag back up the pole in front of the school and then answered questions from students and talked with some students as they students re-entered the school. It was a homecoming of sorts for junior Paul Taylor, an AFJROTC captain who made announcements and read from a script during the event.
Federal code for the care, handling of retired U.S. flag
"When the United States flag become worn, torn, faded or badly soiled, it is time to replace it with a new flag, and the old flag should be 'retired' with all the dignity and respect befitting our nation's flag."