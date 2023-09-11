KINGSPORT — The student body and faculty of Rock Springs Elementary got an up-close and personal view of a U.S. flag retirement ceremony Monday morning at the Sullivan County school.

Members of the West Ridge High School Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps or JROTC disposed of a tattered flag and then raised another on the school's flag pole. The school traditionally has such a ceremony each Sept. 11, the anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attacks, or the closest school day if Sept. 11 falls on a weekend.


Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Federal code for the care, handling of retired U.S. flag

"When the United States flag become worn, torn, faded or badly soiled, it is time to replace it with a new flag, and the old flag should be 'retired' with all the dignity and respect befitting our nation's flag."

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you