BLOUNTVILLE — Are a future William Shakespeare and Tennessee Williams walking the halls of Sullivan County’s newest high school?
If so, the duo might be two females instead of two males.
After all, among the 1,900 or so students attending West Ridge High School are some newly active playwrights, ones who could turn out to be as popular as the English bard or the American icon.
And two of those creative writing class students, Bethanie Haga and Allison Bennett, recently were recognized in a competition at Barter Theatre in Abingdon.
Students from 12 high schools participated in the regional contest. In addition to Haga and Bennett, West Ridge’s Emily Butte, Angela Matthews, Cade Little, Ashley Christian, and Nicole Bishop were semifinalists.
“I teach creative writing at West Ridge High School. We recently competed in Barter Theatre’s 20th annual Young Playwrights Festival,” Seth Grindstaff said.
“Bethanie Haga’s one-act play, ‘The Robbery,’ won second place, and Allison Bennett’s one-act play, ‘Surprise,’ earned honorable mention,” Grindstaff said, adding that put Bennett’s play in the top seven.
As a prize, Haga’s and Bennett’s plays were acted out and read aloud, respectively, by the Barter Theatre Players, Grindstaff and Haga explained.
“For finishing in the top three, Bethanie not only won a cash prize (of $300) and a trophy, but also met with a Barter stage actor to discuss her play,” Grindstaff said.
HAGA TALKS ABOUT HER WORK
Haga, 17 and a junior who attended Sullivan South High until it, Sullivan Central and Sullivan North merged into West Ridge, is the daughter of Mark and Janet Haga of Colonial Heights.
“It’s about a guy who works at a restaurant in the city,” Haga said.
A worker leaves and two robbers arrive at the business, but the remaining worker gets the two would-be criminals to argue with each other so he can escape, call the police and ultimately get the two apprehended.
“I’m thinking about going into English teaching and maybe something with playwrights,” Haga said, adding that she might attend East Tennessee State University after possibly taking a dual enrollment course next year. She also takes an honors English class at West Ridge.
She said she sort of fell in the class because she somehow got signed up for Air Force ROTC and found audio-visual production and creative writing would replace ROTC. She chose the writing course.
Class members also write short stories and poems for competitions.
Haga has a younger brother, West Ridge freshman Tom Haga, and older brother, Andrew, and older sister, Charity, both graduated from high school.
BENNETT TALKS ABOUT HER WORK
Bennett, 17, is a senior from the Lynn Garden area and attended Sullivan North last year. She is the daughter of Nedra Riddle and Kevin Bennett and has an older sister, Ashley Dykes.
“It (‘Surprise’) is about a girl who forgot her friend’s birthday party,” Bennett said of the play. “She thought it was a different friend’s birthday party.”
Like Haga’s play, this was the first play Bennett wrote, and she called it a “goofy little thrown-together play.”
“I was not expecting that (honorable mention) at all,” Bennett said. “I was super proud for Bethanie.”
Bennett said she just finished an English composition class through Northeast State Community College and is on the staff of West Ridge’s creative writing journal, Word of the Wolves.
She is considering the College of Charleston (S.C.) and might pursue degrees and a career in psychology.
WINNERS
Here is the list of all winners, supplied by Sarah Van Deusen, associate director of the Barter Players.
First place: “The Leak” by Gavin Barker of Marion Senior High School, teacher Todd Necessary.
Second place: “The Robbery” by Bethanie Haga of West Ridge High School, teacher Seth Grindstaff.
Third place: “Final Broadcast” by Ainsley Dunning from John S. Battle High School, teacher Carrie Cornett.
HONORABLE MENTIONS
“Alien Abduction” by Janelle Zirger from Daniel Boone High School, teacher Karin Orchard.
“Everything But a Soulmate” by Reanna Morrell, Addison Ray and Bailey Vining from Tennessee High School, teacher Amber Davis.
“Man vs. Man3” by William Henniger from Daniel Boone High School, teacher Karin Orchard.
“Surprise” by Allison Bennett from West Ridge High School, teacher Seth Grindstaff.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.